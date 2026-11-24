NBC 15 provides local news, weather forecasts, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Mobile and nearby towns and communities in the Mobile Bay area including, in Alabama: Mobile, Prichard, Saraland, Satsuma, Creola, Bay Minette, Spanish Fort, Daphne, Fairhope, Irvington, Theodore,...

Tickets for New Orleans Jazz Fest 2027 go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 am CST. The lineup includes Foo Fighters, Noah Kahan, The Who, Brandi Carlile, Gwen Stefani, James Taylor, Jack Johnson, Jack White, Matchbox Twenty, Widespread Panic, The Red Clay Strays, LL Cool J, Chaka Khan, Khruangbin, the B-52s, and hundreds more.

MCSO, Coast Guard arrest man aboard fishing vessel on child porn chargesWoman says foster son's teacher shaved his pubic hair without her consent Georgia foster mom says her nonverbal autistic son’s teacher shaved his pubic hair without consent after she refused. District denies wrongdoing and teacher remains employed.

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'Struggling communities don’t need more struggles": Prichard residents oppose data centers Prichard City Council extended its data center moratorium for a year, but Edged Energy’s Telegraph Road project can proceed. Officials weigh taxes, utilities, noise limits and community benefits amid resident pushback. A former Pennsylvania health care manager learned his fate after he was accused of slipping bodily fluids inside a co-worker's coffee mug, according to reports.