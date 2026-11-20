The NEA honors five jazz legends in 2027 including Harvey Mason and Dr. Larry Ridley. The DC Jazz Festival will celebrate the Jazz Masters Fellowship winners at Arena Stage in Washington.

The National Endowment for the Arts has officially named five legendary figures as the 2027 recipients of the Jazz Masters Fellowship. This prestigious award represents the highest honor in jazz within the United States. The honorees include vibraphonist Terry Gibbs, scholar Dr. John Hasse, drummer Harvey Mason, bassist Rufus Reid, and educator Dr. Larry Ridley.

Core Honorees and Career Milestones

At the age of 102, Terry Gibbs stands as the oldest recipient this year. He is a celebrated vibraphonist, bandleader, and composer who has recorded more than 80 albums throughout his extensive career. Gibbs has also composed more than 300 musical works and is well known for leading the Dream Band during his decades of professional activity.

Also read Glastonbury 2027: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender announced as youngest headliners in 30 years

Dr. John Hasse, aged 78, serves as a scholar, writer, and pianist. He holds the distinction of being a two-time Grammy nominee, receiving nods in 1989 for both the best historical album and best album notes. His selection highlights the fellowship's recognition of advocacy and scholarly contributions to the genre alongside performance excellence.

Harvey Mason, 79, is a highly accomplished drummer, composer, and producer. He has received at least one Grammy nomination in four consecutive decades starting in the 1970s. His career includes work as a solo artist and as a member of the group Fourplay, contributing to more than 1,300 recordings across pop, R&B, jazz, and contemporary jazz categories.

Advertisement

Rufus Reid, age 82, is a bassist, composer, and educator who received two Grammy nominations in 2015. His nominations were for best large jazz ensemble album and best instrumental composition for the track Recognition. Reid has established a pioneering university jazz studies program at William Paterson University in Wayne, New Jersey, cementing his role as a key academic figure.

Dr. Larry Ridley, 89, is a jazz bassist and educator who has led significant initiatives in jazz education and advocacy. He helped develop Rutgers University's jazz performance programs and founded the Jazz Legacy Ensemble. Additionally, Ridley established an annual concert series at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City's Harlem.

Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Context

Mary Anne Carter, chairman of the Arts Endowment, issued a statement emphasizing the impact of these individuals on American culture. She noted that their remarkable artistry, leadership, and dedication to nurturing future generations have advanced the distinctly American art form of jazz. The Endowment expressed its intent to partner with the DC Jazz Festival to celebrate these contributions.

Sunny Sumter, president and CEO of the DC Jazz Festival, echoed these sentiments in her public remarks. Sumter stated that the festival is deeply honored to partner with the National Endowment for the Arts in celebrating the five extraordinary Jazz Masters. She highlighted how these individuals have influenced generations through artistry, innovation, and lifelong dedication.

Harvey Mason, who is known to many for becoming CEO of the Recording Academy, is recognized here as a celebrated drummer and producer in his own right. The distinction of being declared a Jazz Master by The National Endowment for the Arts adds a new layer to his professional legacy in the music field.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact and Celebration Details

The DC Jazz Festival will honor the five 2027 recipients in a tribute concert on Monday, April 5. The event will take place at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C. The concert will also be streamed online to reach a broader audience of jazz enthusiasts who cannot attend in person.

The Jazz Masters Fellowship program has a long history of recognizing top-tier talent. Since 1982, the National Endowment for the Arts has awarded 186 fellowships to leading figures in the jazz community. This extensive record underscores the enduring importance of the award in documenting and supporting the genre's evolution.

These fellowships are awarded exclusively to living individuals who have made significant contributions to their art. Each recipient receives a monetary award of $25,000. The award can be received only once in a lifetime, maintaining its exclusivity and prestige among working artists and scholars.

The selection of these five individuals reflects a diverse range of roles within the jazz ecosystem. From performing and recording to education and advocacy, the honorees represent the multifaceted nature of jazz. Their recognition ensures that their specific contributions are preserved and celebrated by the broader public and industry professionals alike.

Experts have noted that such high-profile recognition helps sustain interest in jazz during an era of rapidly changing music consumption habits. By honoring veterans like Terry Gibbs and Dr. Larry Ridley, the arts community underscores the value of historical continuity. The upcoming April 5 concert at Arena Stage will serve as a focal point for this celebration in the nation's capital.