Here's a look at who Oklahoma City added in a recent projection of the 2027 NBA Draft.

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt makes a lay up during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectthe night before Thanksgiving, the Thunder hold a 10-9 record and have fallen to the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. There is still a light at the end of the tunnel for OKC, though, who could own a trio of first-round draft picks in the upcoming class. Here's a look at who Sam Vecenie and Adam Finkelstein paired with Oklahoma City in a recent projection of the 2027 NBA Draft.

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The former five-star prospect has notched a solid start to his college career. Across his first seven games with the Wildcats, Holt is averaging 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.1 blocks while shooting 51.7% from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range on 3.7 attempts per game. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Holt's versatility and athleticism on the wing would seemingly be a solid fit in Oklahoma City.