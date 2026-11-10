2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists!

One of these eight SUVs earned our coveted Golden Calipers, the most coveted prize in the industry.

. Korea, America, Germany, Sweden , and Japan are all represented among this octet of finalists, six of which are full EVs, one a hybrid, and the other a Subaru.

All are excellent. As a refresher, here’s how our Of the Year contests work: We first drive dozens of new or significantly revised SUVs at an OEM proving ground for multiple days to determine which ones rise to the top.

Also read 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year Eliminated Contestants

We then take those models—for 2027 SUVOTY, that’s the group you see here—into the real world for additional driving in the environments owners will experience, from rural highways to interstate freeways, and from city streets to winding back roads.we use to measure a vehicle’s excellence: efficiency, value, safety, performance of intended function, advancement in design, and engineering excellence. After more days with our finalists, we gather in a room, debate the merits of every SUV, and then each judge files a ballot with their top three choices.

The leading vote-getter takes home the prize. To find out which of these SUVs was awarded our coveted Golden Calipers, check back tomorrow morning at 7:00 a.m. ET.extravaganza. The mean EV machine is the first vehicle to break cover from the Korean luxury brand’s new performance Magma subbrand.

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Seeing as Magma is billed as having the goods to go wheel to wheel with the AMGs, M’s, and V’s of the world, it had better be legit.a subcompact SUV that extends the Of The Year finalist streak due in part to the platform’s continued flexibility.. A very good large sedan by most accounts with one glaring, can’t-unsee-it flaw: It was ugly. Like, “you ain’t got no alibi” ugly.

Being charitable, the best that could be said about it is that it looked like the previous-generation Toyota Prius—not a car you ever want to hear being compared to a Benz flagship.is key to the brand’s turnaround. Nissan’s E-Power system uses a 1.5-liter turbocharged I-3 gas engine as a generator, providing power to the motors that propel the vehicle.

It’s a sophisticated setup that blends the benefits of an EV with the affordability and freedom of a traditional gas-powered hybrid, technology that will find its way into future Nissan models. In the Rogue, E-Power lives up to the hype. Finding the fastest, most fun vehicle isn’t what SUV of the Year is about. But we still love to drive.

So when a Porsche participates, our judges basically shove each other out of the way to get behind the wheel. Exceptional performance earned theThis is the big moment when we find out if Rivian survives for the long haul. That’s not just us saying that. The company has been clear: The success of the new R2 is its do-or-die moment.

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We like Rivians plenty around here, enough to make the. But that fourth-generation lifted wagon was built a long time ago; what has the Outback done for Subaru lately? Big sales for one. Subaru has consistently moved more than 100,000 Outbacks annually in the U.S., with 2017 being the Outback’s biggest year at 188,886 units sold..

Plain, unassuming, looking like it has nothing to prove. No wings, no shouty wheels, no theatrical drama—just Skarsgård deadpan. Then it grabbed our attention by out-accelerating the