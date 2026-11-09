2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year Eliminated Contestants

MotorTrend reveals the first elimination round for the 2027 SUV of the Year award, narrowing the field before the November 11 winner announcement.

MotorTrend has announced the initial elimination phase for the 2027 MotorTrend SUV of the Year competition, removing several vehicles from contention. The publication will reveal the ultimate winner on Wednesday, November 11, following a rigorous evaluation process that tests vehicles against strict industry standards. This step removes specific models that failed to advance to the finalist round, ensuring only the most capable vehicles remain for the final judgment.

Selection Criteria and Testing Protocol

MotorTrend judges SUVs against six specific core criteria: performance of intended function, value, safety, advancement in design, efficiency, and engineering excellence. The process begins at a world-class OEM proving ground where every vehicle is pushed to its limits on pavement, dirt, rocks, and sand for two to three days. This intense phase allows the editorial team to evaluate durability and capability in controlled but extreme environments before moving to real-world trials. No vehicles are compared directly against each other, meaning a compact performance SUV is not ranked against a large three-row electric vehicle. Instead, each candidate is measured independently against the established criteria to determine if it merits advancement.

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Eliminated Contenders and Early Disappointments

Several high-profile vehicles have been removed from the 2027 competition, including models that carried significant brand baggage and background noise. One eliminated entry was a joint effort by Toyota and Subaru, designed as an affordable entryway into Toyota's electric vehicle lineup. Although it remains small and funky in design, the price reduction required notable compromises that prevented it from reaching the finalist round. Other dismissed vehicles included models that spent more money but delivered less interior space, a metric that matters significantly to buyers in this segment. These early exits highlight the strict nature of the testing protocol and the difficulty of satisfying all six core criteria simultaneously.

Kia Telluride and Subaru Legacy in Focus

Kia Telluride sales have increased every year since the model first earned the Golden Calipers award. The 2026 sales figures are on track to be the best year for the vehicle, yet it faced intense scrutiny during this year's evaluation. The weight of expectations acts as a burden on established vehicles that have received widespread appreciation in the past. Similarly, Subaru has served as the standard bearer for its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive performance efforts for many years. However, the brand is transitioning away from traditional internal combustion platforms toward electric motors, utilizing two motors that produce 375 horsepower. This electric Subaru can hit 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, matching the acceleration of a Porsche 911 Carrera T.

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Toyota and EV Market Challenges

Toyota brought a new entry to the competition using GR Sport branding, which functions similarly to BMW's M Sport products. These versions offer largely cosmetic changes with some suspension tweaks rather than complete mechanical overhauls. The evaluation also highlighted challenges for previous winners, such as the Model Y, which faced underlying ride quality issues and technology challenges last year. Although the Model Y is a bestselling electric vehicle, those technical hurdles held it back from the finalist round. The competition aims to identify vehicles that least satisfy the criteria, a task that the editorial team finds easier than finding the perfect vehicle.

Future Evaluation and Final Results

The remaining finalists will undergo more evaluation in the real world before the final votes are cast. MotorTrend judges will examine the shortlisted vehicles with closer attention to detail to determine the ultimate winner. The selection process ensures that the winning SUV has demonstrated excellence across all six core criteria. Enthusiasts and consumers can anticipate the final announcement on November 11, which will confirm the top-rated vehicle for the 2027 model year. This comprehensive approach ensures that the award remains a trusted benchmark for automotive quality and innovation.