2027 MLB Draft Sees Record PPI Picks With Kevin McGonigle And Sal Stewart

The 2027 MLB Draft introduces three Prospect Promotion Incentive picks, with Kevin McGonigle and Sal Stewart winning Rookie of the Year. Discover how these new draft slots impact team strategies and player bonuses.

The 2027 Major League Baseball Draft will feature a historic milestone by including three additional selections derived from the Prospect Promotion Incentive program. This unique expansion of the draft order results from exceptional rookie performances across the American and National Leagues during the 2026 season. The inclusion of these extra picks significantly alters the traditional draft landscape, offering franchises an unprecedented opportunity to acquire high-value talent.

Record Three PPI Picks In 2027 Draft

Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers and Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds secured the first two of these new selections by winning their respective Rookie of the Year awards. McGonigle claimed the honor in the American League, while Stewart dominated the competition in the National League. Their achievements directly translated into draft capital for their respective clubs, reinforcing the value of developing top-tier amateur prospects.

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Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians earned the third PPI pick after finishing as a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award. Messick also placed second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting, beating out Payton Tolle. His recognition marks the first time a rookie has earned a PPI pick without winning the Rookie of the Year award, highlighting the program's expanding scope.

Draft Order Determined By Win Records

The sequence of these three additional selections is determined strictly by each team's regular-season win-loss record. Although the Cincinnati Reds and the Detroit Tigers were separated by only one game in the standings, the Reds secured the higher pick. This ordering ensures that teams with weaker regular-season performances are rewarded with earlier access to top amateur talent.

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These PPI selections will be positioned before any compensatory picks associated with free agency signings. This placement gives the teams involved a strategic advantage, allowing them to address organizational needs with premium draft assets before the general field of available players is significantly depleted by other compensatory mechanisms.

Financial Rewards For Rookie Winners

Winning the Rookie of the Year title comes with substantial immediate financial benefits for the players involved. Both Sal Stewart and Kevin McGonigle are set to receive pre-draft bonuses of $750,000 each for their league-leading performances. Carson Benge, who finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year race, will receive $500,000.

Kevin McGonigle stands out for also securing an eight-year, $150 million contract extension with the Detroit Tigers, which includes a $14 million signing bonus. This move places McGonigle in an elite group of players who have combined PPI picks with long-term extensions, joining Julio Rodríguez, Corbin Carroll, and Bobby Witt Jr. All four players signed their extensions in the same year their clubs earned the draft pick.

Parker Messick receives at least $1.5 million for his Cy Young finalist status, plus an additional $500,000 for his second-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting. These financial incentives demonstrate how the Prospect Promotion Incentive aligns the interests of teams seeking roster development and players aiming for higher pre-arbitration compensation.

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Competitive Balance Tax Impacts

While the PPI picks add to the draft inventory, other teams face significant penalties for exceeding luxury tax thresholds. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Yankees are projected to drop out of the Top 30 selections due to Competitive Balance Tax penalties. These financial penalties push their top draft picks back by ten spots in the overall order.

The implementation of the Prospect Promotion Incentive in the 2022 Collective Bargaining Agreement has proven highly successful. In just five seasons, the program has generated three total PPI picks, a remarkable return for organizations willing to promote top prospects. This success suggests the incentive will remain a staple of future labor agreements.

Mid-market clubs like the Detroit Tigers have leveraged this system effectively to build competitive rosters without massive payroll expenditures. By signing franchise players like McGonigle to long-term deals early, these teams mitigate financial risk while gaining draft assets. This strategy offers a sustainable path for budget-conscious franchises to secure impact talent at a discount.