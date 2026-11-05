2027 Mini Countryman S Untamed Edition Off-Road Review

Testing the 2027 Mini Countryman S Untamed Edition reveals how a 241 hp crossover handles rough terrain. Find out if the lifted suspension and All4 system conquer trails or just look good doing it.

Automakers in the off-road SUV segment often attempt to upgrade existing road-focused models with suspension lifts and rugged tires to shake their mall-crawler reputations. Mini addressed this challenge directly by sending journalists to Tahoe, California, to evaluate the new 2027 Mini Countryman S Untamed Edition. The goal was to determine if this specific trim possesses the durability required for serious dirt driving beyond its humble unibody crossover underpinnings.

Lifted Suspension And Rugged Tires

The mechanical foundation of the upgrade begins with a 0.6-inch suspension lift that provides an additional 0.8 inch of ground clearance. This adjustment brings the total ground clearance to 8.8 inches, which remains modest for serious rock crawling but sufficient for light trails. Model-specific 19-inch wheels, designed to emulate old-school steelies, are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus tires. Mini has also modified the traction control, ABS, and steering systems to accommodate the taller ride height and rugged rubber. Despite the upgrades, plastic cladding remains the only protection for the Countryman belly.

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Cosmetic Modifications And Interior

Fashion remains as important as driving fun for the brand, so several cosmetic changes distinguish the Untamed Edition. The exterior features Frozen Nomad Blue paint, the automaker's first available mass-production matte paint color, along with Dark Steel accents. Matte black decals over the wheel arches protect the paint from rocks and branches, and these parts carry a replaceable part number. A matte black hood decal reduces sun glare. Inside the cabin, model-specific floormats and a rubber floor liner are designed to be easy to clean after catching dirt. The Nightshade Blue interior includes an Untamed-specific center console with an elastic cord for holding loose items.

Engine Performance And Drive Modes

Under the hood, the vehicle utilizes the same equipment as the regular Countryman S. A smooth-revving 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine develops 241 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sends power to Mini's All4 all-wheel-drive system. The off-road tires likely slow the 0-60 mph time from 5.8 seconds to about six seconds. Mini instructed testers to use Go-Kart mode instead of the standard Trail mode. Go-Kart mode allows customization of drive settings, including Sport mode drivetrain responsiveness, Comfort mode steering to limit kickback, and DSC off to allow wheel slip.

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Trail Handling And Soil Challenges

Rolling onto the trail, the Countryman S Untamed Edition exhibited a comfortable ride and light steering over packed dirt. Its tidy dimensions proved handy on the tight tree-lined course. However, the dual-clutch automatic transmission is programmed to protect itself from overheating by cutting power if it senses excessive strain. Drivers who backed off the throttle too much on loose soil found themselves sending clouds of dust into the air. The transmission cut power when momentum was lost, making maintaining speed crucial on steeper portions of the route.

Rock Shelves And Summit Descent

The upper portion of the route featured rock shelves and stair-step topography. The extra ride height was put to use as drivers controlled their approach and departure angles. While some extreme obstacles required significant throttle input, the sensitive accelerator allowed drivers to back off as tires gained purchase. During the descent, drivers that went too quick tapped the Countryman's chin on the rocky terrain. The responsive brake pedal made it easy to control the SUV while creeping down from the summit. Drivers utilized the 360-degree camera to spot obstacles and steer around stones that were too close to the car to see out of the window.