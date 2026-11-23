The 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 combines a 621-hp V12 engine with ultra-luxury interiors. Explore the 19-seat MB.OS features, 4MATIC system, and executive class amenities.

The 2027 Mercedes-Maybach S 680 stands as the definitive pinnacle of the ultra- luxury sedan market, offering a blend of imposing exterior aesthetics and a meticulously crafted interior cabin. This latest generation introduces significant aesthetic and technological updates designed to deliver abundant power, exceptional smoothness, and a supremely refined driving experience. Positioned alongside the S 580 4MATIC, the S 680 4MATIC variant represents the absolute peak of mechanical capability and opulent comfort for discerning drivers.

The central mechanical feature of this exclusive vehicle is its robust 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which generates a massive 621 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. This high-performance powertrain connects directly to a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission and an always-on 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system. This configuration optimally distributes power between the front and rear axles to enhance stability and traction on any road surface. Notably, this specific model retains a naturally aspirated V12 architecture without mild-hybrid electrification. This decision distinguishes it as an increasingly rare and cherished offering within the luxury vehicle sector.

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Inside, the cabin delivers first-class comfort through the use of high-quality Nappa leather upholstery, natural wood finishes, and leather-reclaimed surfaces. The rear executive seats feature comprehensive electric adjustments, heating, ventilation, memory functions, and multiple massage programs to ensure passenger well-being. Additional comfort amenities include heated front and rear armrests, heated front seatbelts, and an active ambient lighting system comprising 199 LEDs. The vehicle provides a luggage capacity of 12.1 cubic feet, balancing spaciousness with refined design principles.

Technological advancement is anchored by the integration of the Mercedes-Benz MB.OS operating system and the fourth generation of the MBUX interface. The dashboard features the MBUX Superscreen, which includes a 14.4-inch central multimedia display flanked by two 12.3-inch screens for the driver and front passenger. This setup supports 3D graphics, customizable displays, and an AI-based MBUX virtual assistant for voice recognition. Rear passengers access entertainment via two 13.1-inch touchscreens and independent MBUX controls for climate, electric blinds, and seat configurations.

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Audio enjoyment is elevated by the Burmester High-End 4D Surround Sound system, which utilizes 31 speakers and delivers 1,690 watts of power to create an immersive auditory environment. The multimedia suite includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless device charging pads, and Bluetooth connectivity. These features ensure that occupants remain seamlessly connected while benefiting from the highest standards of digital integration and convenience. The system provides an engaging experience that complements the vehicle's luxurious surroundings.

The 2027 model employs advanced driver assistance technologies under the MB.DRIVE umbrella, including lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with exit warnings, traffic sign recognition, and assist braking systems. DISTRONIC adaptive cruise control adjusts speed based on traffic conditions and maintains safe following distances. The MB.DRIVE ASSIST package adds steering assistance, assisted lane changes, and proactive lane changes for enhanced safety. These systems work together to reduce driver fatigue during long journeys.

Versatility in maneuvering is supported by the MB.DRIVE PARKING ASSIST feature and 360-degree cameras that provide a comprehensive view of the surroundings and detect potential obstacles. Occupant protection is further strengthened by PRE-SAFE, PRE-SAFE PLUS, and PRE-SAFE Sound technologies, which prepare various vehicle systems for imminent risk scenarios. These integrated measures ensure a secure environment for all passengers during every journey, regardless of road conditions.

On the road, the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is designed to offer an experience where power combines with extraordinary refinement. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 delivers its 621 horsepower progressively, with ample reserve power to execute overtaking maneuvers and accelerations without straining the engine. The nine-speed automatic transmission complements this behavior with smooth and well-synchronized shifts. The vehicle prioritizes smoothness, comfort, and predictable power delivery without surprises.

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The AIRMATIC air suspension represents one of the vehicle's main attractions. This intelligent damping system can anticipate road irregularities using data from other Mercedes vehicles traveling on the same route. It adapts the suspension response to improve comfort levels significantly. The rear-axle steering also contributes to making the automobile more maneuverable than its large dimensions might suggest. On highways, acoustic insulation and suspension work jointly to maintain a silent and stable ride.

The general sensation is that of an automobile capable of covering long distances without transmitting excessive road imperfections to its occupants. The Maybach S 680 does not simply offer luxury transport. Its purpose is to provide an exceptionally exclusive travel experience for both the driver and those enjoying the second-row amenities. This comprehensive approach solidifies its position at the very top of the luxury automotive hierarchy.