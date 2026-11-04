2027 Medicare Part D Premiums Projected to Surge 50 Percent

KFF predicts a 50 percent spike in stand-alone Medicare Part D premiums to $51 monthly in 2027, urging seniors to compare plans during open enrollment to avoid significant out-of-pocket increases.

The average monthly premium for stand-alone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans is projected to jump by 50 percent in 2027, rising from $34 to $51 if current beneficiaries do not switch plans during the upcoming open enrollment period. This substantial increase, according to a new report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, will add approximately $204 to the annual healthcare costs for the average enrollee who remains in their existing coverage. The finding highlights a critical financial challenge for millions of seniors who rely on these specific plans to cover their medication expenses.

Why Premiums Are Rising in 2027

The sharp increase in costs is primarily attributed to the conclusion of a temporary federal initiative known as the Part D Premium Stabilization Demonstration, which was designed to help stabilize prices while insurers adjusted to regulatory changes. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced in July that this stabilization program would end after 2026, allowing market conditions to return to their traditional state. Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group, explained that healthcare costs continue to rise generally, and insurers are facing pressure from higher medical expenses and changes in government payment policies. He noted that those costs have to flow somewhere, and quite often they end up with the consumer as companies look to maintain profitability.

Also read ACA Open Enrollment for 2027 Begins with Higher Premiums and Fewer Options

Comparing Stand-Alone Versus Medicare Advantage

The financial impact varies significantly depending on the type of coverage a beneficiary holds, with stand-alone prescription drug plans facing much steeper hikes than those bundled with Medicare Advantage. The average monthly Part D premium for Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans is projected to remain relatively low at about $9 in 2027, compared to the $51 average for stand-alone plans. This discrepancy exists because the KFF estimate for stand-alone plans assumes that current enrollees stay in their existing expensive plans, whereas the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services projects a lower average of $36 per month for 2027. CMS likely accounts for beneficiaries moving into cheaper plans, while KFF's higher figure reflects the costs for those who do not change their coverage. Additionally, KFF found that among eight national stand-alone Part D plans analyzed, average monthly premiums for 2027 ranged widely from roughly $6 to $204, underscoring the importance of selecting the right plan.

Impact on Seniors and Out-of-Pocket Costs

About three-quarters of stand-alone Part D enrollees who do not receive low-income subsidies, totaling 10.4 million people, would pay a higher monthly premium in 2027 if they remain in their current plans. Beyond monthly premiums, other costs associated with drug coverage are also set to increase for the upcoming year. Part D plans will be allowed to charge a deductible of up to $700 in 2027, which is an increase from the $615 limit in 2026. KFF estimates that virtually all stand-alone Part D enrollees, representing 99.8 percent of the population, will be in plans with a deductible if they retain their current coverage. The average deductible among these enrollees is projected to increase from $540 in 2026 to $643 in 2027. Thompson emphasized that seniors need to look beyond the monthly premium and understand what their total healthcare costs may look like, as deductibles, out-of-pocket expenses, and provider networks can change significantly.

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Specific Plan Options and Market Leaders

For consumers willing to shop around, there are notable differences in pricing among major insurers offering stand-alone Part D coverage. Centene's Wellcare Value Script Rx is projected to have the lowest average premium, coming in at $6.50 a month for 2027. In contrast, United's AARP Medicare Rx Preferred is projected to average a much higher $204.50 per month. These extremes illustrate the potential savings available through careful selection during the annual open enrollment window. Thompson advised that shopping around for the best plan may cost some time, but it can ultimately save real money, particularly for those on fixed incomes who cannot absorb sudden spikes in healthcare spending.

Historical Context of Stabilization Programs

The current premium landscape is the direct result of phased changes in federal support mechanisms implemented under the Inflation Reduction Act. In 2025, the stabilization program reduced the base beneficiary premium by $15 and limited a plan's year-over-year premium increase to $35. In 2026, the subsidy was further reduced to $10, and the maximum premium increase was raised to $50. KFF has estimated that this program reduced average monthly stand-alone Part D premiums by $26 in 2025 and $16 in 2026. With the removal of this financial buffer, insurers are now adjusting their bids based on their sufficient experience with the redesigned Part D benefit structure. The end of the demonstration marks a return to traditional market conditions, where costs are no longer artificially suppressed by federal subsidies, placing the onus on beneficiaries to actively manage their coverage choices to mitigate the financial impact of rising drug prices.