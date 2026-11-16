Jewelry Trends 2027: Eclectic Maximalism Replaces Quiet Luxury With Bold Personal Expression

Discover the top 2027 jewelry trends featuring eclectic maximalism, sculptural designs, and baroque pearls as personal style replaces quiet luxury in new collections.

New York-based wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown confirms that the jewelry landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation in 2027. She predicts a definitive move away from the uniformity of quiet luxury toward a new era defined by eclectic maximalism and unapologetic personal expression. This significant cultural shift reflects a widespread desire to reject perfectly curated social media feeds in favor of authentic, individual storytelling through accessories.

The trend is not merely aesthetic but deeply personal, as clients actively request pieces that fall outside traditional classic styles. Brown explains that the focus has shifted from uniform curation to mixed-matched metals, cool textures, and vibrant colors. Consumers are building collections over time rather than making single significant purchases. This approach allows wearers to commemorate milestones with meaningful charms and unique pieces that tell their own stories.

Also read Rain Tourism Emerges as 2027 Travel Trend Amid Spain Holiday Boom

This movement marks a clear departure from the minimalist constraints that dominated previous years. People now view jewelry as an extension of their personality rather than a standardized accessory. The trend encourages mixing vintage collectibles with modern minimalist designs to create a differentiated look. It celebrates imperfection and individual history, signaling the end of the cookie-cutter jewelry box.

Sculptural jewelry is experiencing a significant resurgence in 2027, with stylists noting bold architectural structures. These pieces feature three-dimensional designs with volume, appearing like wearable art on necklines, wrists, and ears. Stylists predict these bold shapes will appear in individual pendants and brooches. Many are styled solo or arranged in curated clusters to maximize impact and visual interest.

Stacked bangles are also playing a key role in this textural evolution across the fashion industry. Consumers are layering cuffs, bangles, and accessories with different textures together. This layering technique provides structure to the wrist and allows for experimentation with proportions. It aligns with the broader rejection of perfect curation in personal style and embraces a fun, imperfect aesthetic.

Advertisement

Baroque pearls are making a strong comeback in 2027, but not in their traditional preppy form. The trend favors irregular, organic baroque shapes over perfect spheres. These pearls feature warm or unexpected colors rather than classic white hues. Experts note that these irregular shapes read as modern instead of traditional. This evolution allows pearls to feel more wearable for everyday occasions.

Mixed metals remain a dominant force in accessory styling for the upcoming year. The combination of different metallic tones supports the eclectic maximalism theme effectively. It allows for greater flexibility in mixing vintage and modern pieces in the same stack. This versatility encourages consumers to return to their collections repeatedly. Each visit allows them to add new stories and meaningful elements to their jewelry boxes.

Designer Jennifer Meyer confirms that the idea of matching gold is officially dead. She says she will see more layers of yellow, white, and even rose gold in the new year. This approach reflects how people actually build a jewelry collection over a lifetime. Brown confirms that her clients are mixing metals and playing with textures. They are combining metal chains with cord necklaces and incorporating beads into their stacks.

The current economic climate is also influencing metal choices as gold prices remain steep. Jewelry designer Rachel Rooney notes that women are styling with cords, sterling silver, stainless steel, and ceramic. She explains that every time the gold market skyrockets, women start looking at other alternatives. If gold prices continue at their current level, this trend toward alternative materials is expected to grow stronger in 2027.

Long pendants are making a strong return, with searches on BaubleBar growing more than six times year over year. Danielle Roever, VP and design director at BaubleBar, anticipates necklaces with elongated silhouettes. These include beaded and corded styles as well as bold statement pendants. Customers are gravitating toward longer, more directional shapes that elevate a look and layer effortlessly.

Tassels are another trend making a confident return to jewelry collections in 2027. Roever says they add movement and playfulness to necklaces and earrings. This trend invites many texture opportunities, as wearers can opt for classic fiber-based styles. The return of tassels aligns with the broader desire for dynamic and interactive accessories.

Advertisement

Fish motifs are also continuing to trend in costume jewelry for the new year. They are ditching the tin can imagery to expand the variety of gilled motifs available. Roever says fish shapes will be a major focus for brands as they head into spring. Customer searches for fish-related items have grown nearly eight times year over year.

Diamond studs are getting a modern personality through the use of fancy shapes like pears, hearts, and cushions. Olivia Landau, founder of The Clear Cut, notes that these shapes are driven by celebrity styling. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have both worn statement pear-shaped diamond studs recently. This shift moves away from traditional round cuts toward unique stone shapes.

Color is becoming a signature in jewelry stacks, with colored enamel and gemstones becoming everyday staples. Chemla likens this embracing of color to a form of personal expression similar to a signature scent. Sapphires are a standout stone for 2027, particularly for engagement rings due to their romance and timelessness. Some of the most stylish women are already wearing the stone.

Lab-grown colored diamonds are also growing in popularity as an alternative to softer gemstones. Rooney explains that women love getting the durability of a lab diamond with fire and depth. Clients are asking for deeper blues, greens, and pinks. Paler pinks and buttery yellows are expected to trend upward by spring. There is also an uptick in interest for ruby and opal jewelry.

The curated ear stack is set to return in 2027, thanks to recent celebrity styling moments. Mixing and matching earrings allows for customization and personalization of a look. These stacks do not rely on a certain season to shine unlike necklaces which can be covered. Wearers can opt for cuffs and climber styles to achieve the look without additional piercings.

Chemla refers to the ear as a canvas for mixing textures, sizes, and styles. These stacks offer one of the most accessible entry points into fine jewelry. Younger clients often begin building their collections with ear stacks. There are many fun ways to incorporate a mix of pieces together for those without a large budget.

The overall message from stylists and experts is clear. Personalization and individuality are the guiding principles for 2027. The era of quiet luxury is being replaced by eclectic maximalism. Consumers are embracing imperfection, color, and unique shapes. This shift allows for a more authentic and expressive relationship with jewelry.