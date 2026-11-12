2027 Infiniti QX65 Sport vs 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD

Comparing the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD and the 2027 Infiniti QX65 Sport. Analyzing performance, tech, and value in the sport crossover segment.

The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD challenges the 2027 Infiniti QX65 Sport in a direct comparison of chopped-down SUVs. The Volkswagen model tested arrives at a price of $55,095 as equipped. This specific unit represents the highest trim level available. No additional options were added to this sample vehicle.

Core Design and Performance Metrics

The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is based on the larger three-row Atlas SUV. Engineers lowered the rear roofline and removed the third row to create a sport crossover profile. This model received a refresh for the 2024 model year. A full redesign is scheduled for the 2027 model year.

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The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the Atlas Cross Sport produces 269 horsepower. This output is exactly one horsepower more than the QX65. Estimated zero to sixty acceleration is approximately 7 seconds for the Cross Sport.

Stakeholder Positions on Technology and Handling

Car and Driver noted that the Infiniti QX65 has a fashionable profile and a roomy interior. However, they stated that the infotainment interface remains a weak point. They also found the driving dynamics to be blasé. The value proposition erodes significantly with top trims.

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The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD features a distinctive toggle switch for selecting R, N, and D gears. This Audi-esque shifter replaces a traditional lever. The start-stop button sits in a row with the transmission choices. A small electronic emergency brake raises the rear end of the vehicle.

Real-World Impact on Driver Experience

Driving the Atlas Cross Sport revealed direct handling characteristics. Sport mode enhances these attributes significantly. The vehicle offers strong highway passing power. This performance may attract attention from law enforcement. Drivers should be aware of radar zones when accelerating.

The interior of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD uses chalk and titan black leather. Comfort is firm, similar to other Volkswagen and Audi models. Visibility is difficult due to the sloped windshield and high driving position. The dashboard is intuitive and easy to operate.

Interior Space and Fuel Economy Analysis

Rear seat comfort in the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD is adequate. The fabric matches the front seats. Seatbacks offer two adjustment options. The Infiniti QX65 wins this category due to better recline and forward movement options. Cargo space is 40.3 cubic feet or 77.6 cubic feet.

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Infotainment issues persist in the Volkswagen. The 12-inch screen works but lacks some CarPlay functionality. Settings are accessible without excessive difficulty. The Harman Kardon sound system receives an A or A- rating. This audio system is superior to the QX65.

Climate controls are integrated into the touchscreen. This design is frustrating on cold mornings. Fuel economy for the Atlas Cross Sport averaged 22 mpg over 800 miles. This is more than 10% better than the Infiniti QX65. The vehicle is built in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Consumer Reports rates the reliability as 3 out of 5. The 2026 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line AWD holds a clear advantage in this comparison.