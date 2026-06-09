2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Launches As 2026 IONIQ 5 Wins Special EV Award In USA

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Over in its home market of South Korea, the 2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has just launched. The popular all-electric model is coming in with a price cut, trying to stay competitive with the ever-expanding BYD lineup. At the same time, ...

Over in its home market of South Korea, the 2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has just launched. The popular all-electric model is coming in with a price cut, trying to stay competitive with the ever-expanding BYD lineup.

At the same time, the 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has just got exclusive EV recognition over in the United States. : Standard E-Value+, E-Lite, Modern, Premium, Inspiration, and N Line. The Modern trim comes with a 1.6 million won price cut as well as various incremental improvements year over year. The Premium trim is getting a 900,000 won price cut.

Here are all of the starting prices by trim:“The 2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is a model that has secured price competitiveness through its new trim lineup,” a Hyundai official stated.

“We will deliver greater satisfaction to customers through the 2027 Hyundai IONIQ 5, which combines strong product appeal with affordability. ”Naturally, we’ll have to wait to see how much the new Hyundai IONIQ 5 costs in the US and other markets. Presumably, though, the model will see lower prices there as well.wouldn’t agree with its list, which is dominated by gas-powered vehicles, there was one electric model that made the list that I think we can all get behind.

Yes, of course, that was the Hyundai IONIQ 5. With the 2026 model year’s price getting cut by nearly $10,000 on some trims, and the base model starting at just $35,000, the high-tech, spacious, family-friendly IONIQ 5 was just too good to pass up. Thedidn’t get chosen. The Chevy Equinox EV didn’t.

And the Tesla Cybertruck certainly didn’t. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 stood alone as the only EV chosen by KBB.2026 Toyota Sienna Now, do I agree with the list overall? No, of course not.

However, if a team creating this list thinks the IONIQ 5 belongs, that just shows how much of a case the IONIQ 5 is making for buyers. Hyundai IONIQ 5 Sales Up 28% in USA! A Hyundai IONIQ 5 Is Much Larger Than A Hyundai Santa Fe From 2001Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here onas its editor-in-chief and CEO.

Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Week After Committing to Minnesota, Ma'atoe Moe Flips to NebraskaThe Gophers have officially lost their first flip of the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Read more »

Syracuse football receives commitment from 2027 Florida offensive linemanAfter visiting the Syracuse program over the weekend, top Florida OL prospect Nico Ramos committed to the Orange.

Read more »

Why New Badgers WR Commit Steele Harris Could be Their Most Fascinating Recruit in 2027Wisconsin's latest add in the class of 2027 has an intriguing background.

Read more »

New ‘Spyro’ Game, Complete With Franchise’s First Dragon-Flight Feature, Set for Spring 2027The first new 'Spyro' game in nearly two decades will release next spring from developer Toys for Bob.

Read more »