Explore the 2027 Honda cars lineup featuring the revamped Civic Type R, new Civic Sport-L trim, Prelude Limited Edition, and Odyssey updates with revised pricing and features.

The 2027 Honda cars lineup arrives with a strategic balance of incremental refinements and targeted updates, reflecting the automaker's preference for evolutionary design over radical disruption. While some long-standing models return with minimal changes, others receive significant mechanical overhauls, new trim levels, and updated technology suites. This approach ensures that the Japanese automaker maintains its reputation for reliability while adapting to shifting consumer demands for hybrid efficiency and advanced digital connectivity.

2027 Civic Updates and Sport-L Launch

The Honda Civic enters the 2027 model year with several notable additions, headlined by the introduction of a new Sport-L trim. This new variant bridges the gap between the standard gas-only Sport model and the higher-priced Sport Hybrid, starting at $29,790. It effectively splits the difference between the $28,290 Sport and the $30,990 Sport Hybrid, offering a compelling value proposition for buyers seeking premium features without the hybrid premium. The Sport-L comes equipped with leather seating, power-adjustable and heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control. Interior enhancements also include a passenger-side seatback pocket, illuminated vanity mirrors, and silver-colored interior trim accents.

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Performance enthusiasts will appreciate the inclusion of S+ Shift technology in the new Civic lineup. Previously introduced with the current-generation Prelude coupe, this feature simulates an eight-speed automatic gearbox using the hybrid powertrain. It allows drivers to use paddle shifters while the system manages gear changes and injects artificial sound effects to enhance the driving experience. However, the 2027 lineup marks a departure for some buyers, as the sporty Civic Si model is taking a break from the lineup for this year.

Prelude Limited Edition and Pricing Adjustments

Honda continues to expand its hybrid offerings with the 2027 Honda Prelude, which builds on the successful reintroduction of the nameplate as a hybrid coupe. For the 2027 model year, customers in Japan and Europe will have access to a specialized Limited Edition model. This exclusive version features Crystal Garnet Metallic paint, red exterior accents, red brake calipers, and black aluminum wheels. The interior is upgraded with a Bordeaux-and-black color scheme featuring leather and Prime Smooth front seats, providing a distinct look for international markets.

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In the United States, the 2027 Honda Prelude is expected to remain largely a carryover model without the Limited Edition specifications. However, pricing does see a modest increase. The base model's MSRP rises by $400 to $43,695, while the Hybrid Two-Tone version increases to $44,850. These updates maintain the Prelude's position as a sporty, efficient option underpinned by the same suspension and brake components found in the high-performance Civic Type R.

Odyssey Minivan and Accord Carryover Details

The Honda Odyssey remains largely unchanged for 2027, following its last significant update in 2025. The primary changes involve seating materials and software compatibility. The EX-L and Sport-L models replace leather-trimmed seating with HondaTex-trimmed seats, offering a durable and easy-to-clean alternative. Additionally, the Odyssey now adds Gemini compatibility through Android Auto, enhancing smartphone integration for family drivers. Across the entire Odyssey range, all trims experience a $500 price increase to align with the broader lineup adjustments.

Similarly, the Honda Accord carries over most features from the 2026 refresh. The sedan retains the subtle styling tweaks, new 19-inch wheels on SE models, and the standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The 9.0-inch touchscreen introduced to lower trims and the standard wireless phone charger across all models remain key selling points. The Sport Hybrid version retains its black window trim and badging, ensuring consistency for buyers who prioritized the updated infotainment system in the previous year.

2027 Civic Type R Comprehensive Overhaul

The 2027 Honda Civic Type R receives the most significant updates in the lineup, featuring a comprehensive overhaul aimed at enhancing both track performance and daily drivability. Honda has deepened the front splitter and retuned the suspension damping, particularly in the hardcore +R mode. Brake feel has been recalibrated, and the rev match system for downshifts is now quicker, providing smoother deceleration during aggressive driving. Cosmetic changes include a new engine cover inspired by earlier Civic Type R generations and the addition of an available Meteorite Gray Metallic paint option.

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Inside the cabin, the 2027 model adopts a darker aesthetic with dark gray trim, a dark gray aluminum shift knob, black air vent knobs, and dark gray door handles. The dashboard features a new dark gray diamond-pattern mesh trim, replacing the previous hexagonal pattern. Front seats sport a new perforation design, and Honda has covered the cowl above the digital instrument cluster with Ultrasuede textile. The vehicle also features a new dual-tone horn, upgraded Honda Sensing driver aids, and standard Google Gemini AI voice assistance.

Additional tech upgrades include an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats, and twin USB-C ports. Despite these extensive improvements, the 2027 Honda Civic Type R sees a price increase of $1,300, bringing the MSRP to $49,990. Buyers should also note a hidden cost adjustment: Honda has deleted the two no-cost paint colors, black and red. Customers must now pay extra for white or gray paint, which raises the true starting price of the vehicle to $50,445.