The Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards, with RAYE leading the field with 11 nominations and Beyoncé becoming the first artist to reach 100 career nominations. Madonna earned her first nominations in 16 years, while late Dolly Parton received three posthumous nods.

RAYE leads the pack of 2027 Grammy Award nominees with eleven prestigious recognitions, setting the stage for a highly competitive ceremony. The Recording Academy officially announced the full list of contenders on Wednesday, highlighting RAYE as the most-nominated artist of the cycle. Rosalía follows closely with nine nominations, establishing a tight race at the top of the charts. Ella Langley, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, and Miranda Lambert each received seven nominations, rounding out the elite group of front-runners.

Beyoncé achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first artist in Grammy history to reach 100 career nominations. This achievement underscores her enduring dominance in the music industry and her consistent relevance across multiple genres and decades. Madonna also made significant news by securing four nominations for her album Confessions II and related tracks. These marks bring the Queen of Pop to 32 career nominations, ending a sixteen-year period without any Grammy recognition.

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The 2027 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 7, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch the ceremony live on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu starting at 4 p.m. PT, which corresponds to 7 p.m. ET. The event promises to celebrate a diverse array of artistic achievements across numerous categories, from pop and country to electronic and classical music.

Madonna's nominations include Best Dance/Electronic Album for Confessions II and Best Dance Pop Recording for Danceteria. She was also recognized for Best Remixed Recording for Love Sensation with Kylie Minogue and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for I Feel So Free. Additionally, Madonna earned a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter titled Bring Your Love. This return to the nominations list highlights her continued influence in the dance and pop music scenes.

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Taylor Swift received five nominations, including coveted nods in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories. Her song The Fate of Ophelia was nominated for Record of the Year, while her album The Life of a Showgirl was nominated for Album of the Year. Swift also earned nominations for Best Song Written For Visual Media for I Knew It, I Knew You and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for The Life of a Showgirl with Sabrina Carpenter.

Country legend Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations following her passing at the age of 80 in August. She was honored twice in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for her collaborations with Zac Brown Band on butterfly and with Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire on Light of a Clear Blue Morning. Parton also received a nomination in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage.

Ella Langley's success continued with nominations for Best Country Solo Performance, Best Country Song, and Record of the Year for her number-one hit Choosin' Texas. This recognition cements her status as a rising force in the country music genre. Langley's work demonstrates a strong crossover appeal that resonates with both traditional country fans and broader pop audiences.

The Record of the Year category features a competitive lineup including Olivia Dean, Bruno Mars, RAYE, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor, and Tame Impala with Jennie. The Album of the Year category includes RAYE's This Music May Contain Hope and Rosalía's Lux. Other notable nominees in this prestigious category will further shape the outcome of the night.

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Several artists secured their first-ever Grammy nominations, including Geese, Slayyyter, underscores, Tinashe, Interpol, and viral sensation Angine de Poitrine. These new additions bring fresh energy to the awards and highlight the evolving landscape of contemporary music. The inclusion of these artists reflects the Recording Academy's efforts to broaden its recognition of diverse musical voices.

The full list of nominees includes a wide range of genres and styles, showcasing the richness of the past year in music. Categories such as Best Dance/Electronic Recording featured Fred Again.., Bruno Mars, Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Nine Inch Nails. Best Country Solo Performance saw Zac Brown Band, Mumford & Sons, Kacey Musgraves, and Brandi Carlile compete for the top spot.

Additional categories included Best Gospel Performance with Kirk Franklin, Cory Henry, and Lecrae as nominees. The Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category highlighted innovative work in gaming audio. Classical and jazz enthusiasts will see competitions involving Cécile McLorin Salvant, The Monkees, and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. The awards ceremony will serve as a definitive moment in the music calendar for 2027.