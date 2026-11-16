The pop superstar makes a long-awaited return to music's biggest night by nabbing four nods for 'Confessions II,' her 16-song follow up to the 2005 chart-topping original, ‘Confessions.’

The Grammy nods, the first for the pop superstar in 16 years, follow the release earlier this year of the 16-songAriana Grande Lands Four Grammy Nominations, Including Song of the Year Nod, After "Taking a Step Back From Visibility"Confessions II was shut out of the all-important record of the year, song of the year and album of the year categories.

The five nominations do, however, end a drought for Madonna as her last Grammy award came in 2010 with “Celebration” winning for best dance recording. Her 28 Grammy nominations and seven trophies over the course of her career have come mostly in the dance song and electronic album categories, where Madonna had her biggest haul on Monday.won best dance/electronic album at the Grammys in 2007.

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The 2027 Grammys will will take place Feb. 7 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with this year’s ceremony airing live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on the Disney-owned ABC and streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Ariana Grande Lands Four Grammy Nominations, Including Song of the Year Nod, After “Taking a Step Back From Visibility”