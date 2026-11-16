The 2027 Grammy nominations reveal a historic shift with six female artists leading the pack and a complete absence of rap in major categories. Discover the key contenders and controversies.

The 2027 Grammy Award nominations have officially been released, marking a significant departure from recent industry trends with a complete exclusion of rap music from the Album, Record, and Song of the Year categories. While female artists now dominate the top general field categories for the first time in the ceremony's history, the absence of hip-hop's biggest stars has sparked immediate debate among critics and fans alike regarding the future direction of the Recording Academy's voting structure.

Historic Female Dominance in Top Categories

For the first time in Grammy history, the six artists with the most nominations are all women, fundamentally reshaping the competitive landscape of the upcoming ceremony. In the Album of the Year category, the shortlist features a formidable lineup including Raye, Rosalía, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars. This diverse group represents a wide spectrum of musical styles, yet women comprise every nominee except for the pop veteran Mars.

Also read 2026 Grammy Awards Winner Olivia Dean Announces 2027 Nominees

The Song of the Year list mirrors this trend with nearly identical contenders, swapping Bridgers for Ariana Grande and adding a notable first-ever general field nomination for Björk. The Icelandic artist is recognized for her feature on Rosalía's track Berghain, marking a significant milestone for experimental electronic music in the mainstream general field. Despite the high caliber of nominees, several strong contenders such as Stella Lefty, whose song Boston saw ubiquitous radio play, and Gracie Abrams with Daughter From Hell, were notably omitted from the shortlist.

Hip-Hop Absence and Drake Controversy

The complete lack of rap releases in the major categories stands in stark contrast to the 2026 Grammys, where three albums were nominated in both the rap and Album of the Year fields simultaneously. Industry observers point to Drake as a primary factor in this shift, as the Toronto rapper did not submit his three 2026 albums or any of their songs for consideration. This decision leaves a void in the competition, removing the only artist to score a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year with Janice STFU from the general field entirely.

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Even with the star power of previous nominees like Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, and Tyler, the Creator absent, hip-hop's exclusion is palpable. Notable albums such as A$AP Rocky's first full-length release in eight years, Don't Be Dumb, and Baby Keem's Ca$ino are also missing from the nominations. The rising trap and R&B rapper-singer Don Toliver emerges as a central figure in this new dynamic, securing nominations for both Best New Artist and Rap Album, highlighting a narrowing but still present presence of the genre.

Drake did secure one nomination through a different route, earning a spot in the newly minted Best Latin Song category for his Spanish-language feature on Karol G's track Ahí. This singular recognition underscores the shifting strategies artists employ to gain visibility within the Academy's evolving category structure. Meanwhile, the absence of other major rap narratives suggests a potential realignment of power within the industry as the Recording Academy continues to refine its voting demographics.

Legacy Artists and Country Music Divides

Legacy artists continue to command attention in the nominations, with Beyoncé receiving her 100th career nomination for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B Solo Performance category. This nod follows her 20th anniversary re-release of B'Day and cements her status as the most awarded artist in the show's history since her record-breaking success at the 2023 Grammys. Her previous wins include being the first Black artist to win Country Album of the Year with Cowboy Carter and the first Black woman to win Album of the Year since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

The late Dolly Parton receives three posthumous nominations, highlighting her enduring influence across multiple genres. She is nominated for Country Duo/Group Performance twice, for Butterfly by Zac Brown Band featuring Parton and Light of a Clear Blue Morning performed with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire. Additionally, she is recognized in the Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, competing against Michelle Obama and the late Tim Curry.

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Country music nominations reveal a sharp division between contemporary and traditional styles. The newly established Contemporary Country Album category, now in its second year, features a strong field including Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves. In contrast, the Traditional Country category remains exclusively male-nominated, a trend that contrasts with the female dominance seen in other genres and highlights ongoing debates about representation and categorization within the industry.

Major Omissions and New Category Controversies

Several high-profile albums failed to secure nominations, including Harry Styles' fourth studio album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., Ed Sheeran's Play, and Justin Bieber's surprise release Swag II. Noah Kahan's critically acclaimed The Great Divide received only one nod in the newly created Contemporary Folk Album category. Newcomers Malcolm Todd and Audrey Hobert were also shut out, despite widespread acclaim for their respective works Do That Again and her emerging songwriting portfolio.

Controversy surrounds the Recording Academy's creation of five new Grammy categories, including Asian Pop Music Performance, intended to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. While some fans viewed this as a positive step for diversity, others argued it creates a racialized barrier for Asian performers. K-pop powerhouse BTS chose not to submit their music for consideration in response to these changes, resulting in zero nominations for the group despite their global impact and five previous career nominations.

The 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 7, where these 100 categories will be awarded. The ceremony will test whether the industry's evolving demographics and new structural changes can satisfy both longtime fans and emerging artists. As the Recording Academy navigates these shifts, the nominations serve as a barometer for the current state of global music, reflecting both historical legacies and contemporary cultural tensions.