2027 Grammy Nominations: Women Dominate Top Categories as Hip-Hop Faces Exclusion

The 2027 Grammy nominations feature a historic surge of female artists in general fields, while major hip-hop stars are notably absent. Explore the key changes and snubs.

The Recording Academy unveiled the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday, presenting a list defined by historic shifts and significant exclusions. The awards ceremony is scheduled for February 7, and the nominations span 100 categories across the music industry. This year marks a distinct departure from previous years, particularly regarding the dominance of female artists and the notable absence of hip-hop in the major general field categories.

Female Artists Dominate Major Categories

For the first time in Grammy history, the six artists with the most nominations are all women. This milestone extends to the most prestigious awards, where women comprise every nominee in the Album of the Year and Song of the Year categories, with the sole exception of Bruno Mars. The Album of the Year contenders include Raye, Rosalía, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Bruno Mars. The Song of the Year list is nearly identical, replacing Phoebe Bridgers with Ariana Grande and adding a historic nomination for Björk, who appears on Rosalía's track "Berghain." Despite this dominance, several strong contenders were omitted from the list. Stella Lefty received no nominations despite the popularity of her song "Boston," and Gracie Abrams was also left out with her album "Daughter From Hell." Beyond the top tiers, women also lead in dance pop recording, R&B solo performance, and the contemporary country album category. In the country genre, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves will compete, while the traditional country category features only male nominees.

Also read Grammy Nominations 2027: The Complete List (Updating Live)

Hip-Hop Artists Face Notable Snubs

A major shift from the 2026 Grammys is the complete exclusion of hip-hop releases from the record, song, and album of the year categories. In 2026, the genre achieved a first with three rap albums nominated in both the rap album and Album of the Year fields. This year, not a single rap release made the general field cut. Drake, the only rapper to score a number one hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year with "Janice STFU," did not submit his three 2026 albums or their songs for consideration. However, Drake did secure a nomination in the newly minted Best Latin Song category for his Spanish-language feature on Karol G's "Ahí." Other prominent rappers such as Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Baby Keem were also absent. A$AP Rocky's first full-length album in eight years, "Don't Be Dumb," and Baby Keem's "Ca$ino" did not receive nominations. The only rap artist to receive significant recognition is Don Toliver, who earned a Best New Artist nomination alongside a Rap Album nod.

Pop Superstars and Critics' Favorites Missed Out

Several high-profile pop artists and critically acclaimed acts failed to receive nominations in the 2027 cycle. Harry Styles did not receive any awards for his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." Similarly, Ed Sheeran's album "Play" was shut out. Noah Kahan, despite critical acclaim for "The Great Divide," received only one nomination in the newly created Contemporary Folk Album category. Justin Bieber's surprise album "Swag II" also did not earn a nomination. Newcomers faced similar hurdles; Malcolm Todd was excluded despite widespread praise for "Do That Again," and his sister, singer-songwriter Audrey Hobert, was overlooked for Best New Artist, a category she was considered a leading candidate for.

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Beyoncé and Posthumous Nominations Highlight History

Beyoncé continues to rewrite Grammy history with her 100th career nomination. She received the nod for "Morning Dew (Donk)," a track from the R&B solo performance category, which served as the lead single for the 20th-anniversary re-release of her album "B'Day." This achievement adds to her legacy as the most-awarded artist in Grammy history, a status she solidified in 2023. Additionally, the 2027 nominations include several posthumous recognitions. Dolly Parton, who died earlier this year, received three nominations. She is nominated twice in the Country Duo/Group Performance category for "Butterfly" by the Zac Brown Band and for a version of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" performed with Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire. Parton is also nominated for her audiobook, "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage." In the audiobook category, actor Tim Curry is nominated posthumously for "Vagabond: A Memoir," competing against Michelle Obama, who is nominated for a third time for "The Look." Obama has previously won this award twice.

New Categories Spark Debate on Representation

The Recording Academy introduced five new Grammy categories this year, one of which is Asian Pop Music Performance. This category is designed to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, C-pop, and other regional styles. While some fans celebrated the move as a positive step for recognition, others viewed the creation of a separate category as a racialized barrier for Asian performers. BTS was among the artists associated with the new category, though the broader industry reaction remains divided. The nominations reflect these complex dynamics, with the Academy attempting to balance increased representation with concerns about segregation within the awards structure.