Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations with 11 Nods as Women Dominate Fields; Rosalía and Olivia Rodrigo Close Behind

Women lead the 2027 Grammy nominations with multiple record and album of the year nods. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande lead the charge for the February 7 ceremony.

Raye has dominated the 2027 Grammy Awards nominations with 11 total nods, establishing herself as the leading artist ahead of the ceremony. The British singer-songwriter secured nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her track "Where Is My Husband!" alongside an Album of the Year nomination for her project "My 21st Century Blues." This heavy recognition highlights the significant shift in industry power toward female creators in the current awards cycle.

Rosalía followed closely with nine nominations, further cementing the year as a landmark moment for women in music. Her nomination for Album of the Year was accompanied by nods for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the single "Berghain." The artist, whose work blends flamenco influences with modern production, continues to push boundaries in the global pop landscape.

Also read Grammy Nominations 2027: The Complete List (Updating Live)

Olivia Rodrigo, Ella Langley, and Phoebe Bridgers tied for the third-most nominations with seven each, demonstrating the depth of talent in the general field. Bridget Mendler also joined this tier, tying with the aforementioned artists. This competition reflects a crowded and highly contested race for the most prestigious awards, with each artist bringing distinct critical acclaim.

Olivia Dean earned six nominations, placing her firmly among the top contenders in the pop categories. Her work has been widely praised for its vocal prowess and songwriting depth. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift maintains her status as a major force, with her album and singles continuing to resonate with voters across multiple genres and categories.

Beyonce remains a central figure in the nominations, with her album "Renaissance" securing an Album of the Year nod. The release marked a historic moment in her career, blending various genres and pushing the boundaries of modern music. Her continued success demonstrates her ability to maintain relevance and artistic innovation in a rapidly changing industry.

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Ariana Grande entered the General Field race with her first-ever nomination in the category for "Hate That I Made You Love Me." This marks her first nomination in the general field for her solo work since earlier in her career. Grande took the last spot in the Song of the Year race, recognizing her growth as an artist and her ability to craft critically acclaimed pop records.

Ella Langley saw significant success with her country and crossover appeal. Her song "Choosin' Texas" received nominations for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Her second album, "Here's to the Good Times," is up for Album of the Year, and she is also nominated for Best New Artist. This represents a breakthrough moment for country artists in the mainstream awards space.

The R&B category saw strong performances from artists like Leon Thomas, who nabbed six more nominations across various R&B categories. Thomas, a top nominee in the previous year's season, continues to dominate his genre. His work reflects the evolving sounds of contemporary R&B, blending traditional elements with modern production techniques.

Bruno Mars also received notable recognition for his first solo album since 2016. His album "An Evening with Silk Sonic" did not take the top spot, but his solo project received a Record of the Year nomination for the single "I Just Might." The track "Risk It All" was nominated for Song of the Year, showing his continued versatility as a performer and songwriter.

The ceremony will take place on February 7 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This year's event marks a significant change as it will not air on CBS, the Grammy's longtime home, for the first time in more than 50 years. The ceremony will air live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Disney-owned ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Grammys, issued a statement congratulating all the incredible music creators recognized in this year's nominations. He emphasized the privilege of acknowledging first-time nominees and artists reaching career milestones. Mason noted the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts, and backgrounds that make up the music community.

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In the Producer of the Year category, Miranda Lambert competes against Tony Berg, Noah Goldstein, Mike Sabath, and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile. This category highlights the behind-the-scenes talent that shapes the sound of popular music. The nominees represent a range of styles and production techniques, reflecting the diverse approaches to modern music creation.

For Songwriter of the Year, Raye is nominated for the second time in her career. She is joined by Edgar Barrera, Joy Beth Taylor, 2024 winner Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen. Amy Allen is looking to win in the category for a third consecutive year, a testament to her consistent songwriting prowess and industry influence.

Rap was notably underrepresented in the general field this year compared to last, when three rap albums made it to the Album of the Year race. Don Toliver is the lone hip-hop act in the general field this time. This shift has sparked conversation about the genre's recognition in the most prestigious categories.

Outlier artists like Noah Kahan also receive recognition, with his album garnering a single nomination for Best Contemporary Folk Album. Despite notable Grammy buzz heading into voting, Kahan's showing was lighter than expected. His work continues to resonate with fans of the folk genre, marking a steady presence in the industry.

The newly-introduced Asian Pop Music Performance category aims to highlight the global influence of Asian pop music. Artists in this category hope that "music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language." This initiative marks a step toward greater inclusivity and global representation in the awards.

The race for Album of the Year now features a diverse lineup including works from Raye, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Ella Langley. This field underscores a significant shift in industry recognition, with creators leading the charge for the most prestigious categories. The competition promises to be fierce and historic.