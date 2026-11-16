2027 Grammy Nominations: Raye Leads with 11 Nods While Harry Styles Faces Major Snub

Raye tops the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 entries, while Harry Styles is notably excluded despite a historic tour and polarizing new album.

Recording Academy nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards were revealed recently, highlighting a year defined by dominant female artists and surprising exclusions. British singer Raye leads the field with 11 nominations, while Spanish artist Rosalía follows with nine. Meanwhile, pop star Harry Styles faces a notable omission despite a high-profile global tour and new album release.

Raye Dominates With Record 11 Nominations

Raye holds the most nominations of any artist this year, securing spots in all three eligible categories of the Big Four. Her accolades include album of the year, song of the year, and record of the year for the track Where Is My Husband!. She also earned nominations for best pop solo performance for the same song, as well as best pop duo/group performance for Click Clack Symphony featuring Hans Zimmer.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Her second studio album, This Music May Contain Hope, released independently in March, garnered critical praise and significant industry support. Additional nominations for Raye include best pop vocal album, best dance pop recording for Life Boat, best traditional pop vocal performance for I Hate the Way I Look Today, and best music video for Click Clack Symphony. She is also nominated for best arrangement, instruments, and vocals for Click Clack Symphony.

Harry Styles Excluded Despite Major Tour

Harry Styles was among the biggest snubs of the 2027 Grammy nominations. His fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., received a polarized reaction from both critics and fans. Styles announced the record in January and released the lead single Aperture before the project arrived in March. The album was submitted for album of the year, best pop vocal album, best engineered album, and best album cover.

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Despite his submission efforts, every entry was denied. Styles submitted Aperture for record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, and best music video. He also submitted Coming Up Roses for best arrangement, instruments, and vocals, and the live film One Night Only Manchester for best music film. This exclusion is perplexing given his history as a Grammy darling with nine previous nominations and three wins.

Rosalía and Other Top Contenders

Rosalía trails Raye with nine nominations, marking her continued success in the international music landscape. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, and Phoebe Bridgers each received seven nominations, showing strong showings across country and pop genres. These artists have maintained consistent relevance and commercial success throughout the eligibility period.

Unexpected Winners and Surprising Omissions

Several artists secured nominations through unexpected pathways. Canadian math rock duo Angine de Poitrine and the Womack Sisters, daughters of Cecil and Linda Womack, earned spots among the best new artist nominees. Remi Wolf was also included, despite releasing her latest album Mud outside the standard submission window.

Conversely, several predicted artists were left off the ballot. Malcolm Todd, whose June album Do That Again received significant attention, was excluded. His sister Audrey Hobert, whose debut Who's the Clown? was released last year, also missed the cut. Other notable omissions include Sam Fender, Role Model, Stella Lefty, Miles Caton, and Bella Kay, leaving fans and industry observers questioning the selection process.