2027 Grammy Nominations: Raye Leads with 11 Nods, Ties Beyonce Record

Raye leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, tying Beyonce for most by a female artist. Rosalia follows with nine. See full details on categories and winners.

Raye leads the 2027 Grammy Award nominations announced by the Recording Academy on Monday with 11 total nods. The English singer-songwriter is up for record, song, and album of the year alongside songwriter of the year non-classical and various pop and music video categories. This achievement ties her with Beyonce for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist at the Grammys.

Raye Sets New Female Artist Record

Raye's eleven nominations at the February ceremony highlight her critical acclaim following the release of her album This Music May Contain Hope. She has now received fifteen Grammy nominations across her entire career but has yet to win a competitive award. Previously, the Recording Academy recognized her work with the noncompetitive Harry Belafonte best song for social change award. Her rise to the top of the nominations list marks a significant milestone in her ongoing musical journey.

Also read Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods, Tying Beyoncé Record

Beyonce Achieves 100th Grammy Nomination

Beyonce continues her historic reign as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history with her 100th nomination. She earned the nod for Morning Dew (Donk) in the R&B solo performance category. This achievement cements her position at the very pinnacle of the music industry. Her consistent presence in the nominations underscores her enduring influence and creative output over decades of work.

Rosalía and Other Top Nominees

Spanish singer Rosalía follows Raye with nine nominations after winning album of the year at the Latin Grammy Awards for Lux. She is a first-time nominee in every category she is up for, including record, song, and album of the year. Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Ella Langley are tied with seven nominations each. Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, and Olivia Dean have six nominations each.

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Album and Record of the Year Fields

The album of the year category features diverse artists including Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Olivia Dean. Swift's nomination is her fifth consecutive studio album nominated for this award, joining Kendrick Lamar as the only artists to achieve this. The field includes works by Bridgers, Dean, Langley, Mars, and Rodrigo as well. Eligibility was restricted to recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2025, and Aug. 28, 2026.

Next Steps and Award Ceremony Details

The final round of Grammy voting determining the winners will take place between Dec. 10 and Jan. 7. The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live on ABC for the first time since 1972 on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern. The broadcast will originate from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also be available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. congratulated all recognized creators.