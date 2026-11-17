RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, matching a record. Taylor Swift, Rosalia, and Olivia Rodrigo secure major category entries in this year's historic announcement.

Recording Academy voters announced the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards on Monday morning, establishing a field defined by critical acclaim and commercial resilience. British singer RAYE dominated the general field with a record-breaking 11 nominations, while Taylor Swift, Rosalia, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Ella Langley, and Olivia Dean all secured nominations across the top four categories. These seven artists were each nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, signaling a strong year for diverse global pop sounds.

RAYE Leads with 11 Nominations

RAYE received 11 total nominations, leading all artists and tying the record previously set by Beyonce two years ago for the most nods by a woman in a single year. The British powerhouse became emotional when her name was announced, a moment captured on video that highlighted the significance of this milestone. Her journey to this level of recognition involved years of rejection and struggles to secure a label deal, but her decision to become an independent artist ultimately refined her artistic vision and brought her to this moment of widespread acclaim.

Also read Raye Leads 2027 Grammy Nominations With 11 Nods, Tying Beyoncé Record

Taylor Swift Enters as Underdog

Taylor Swift secured nominations for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, despite receiving her harshest career reviews from critics for her latest work. Her entry into these categories edged out popular new records from past winners like Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves, marking a shift in how the Recording Academy perceives her current output. For the first time in a long period, Swift enters the Grammys as an underdog, a role she has historically embraced with enthusiasm and competitive energy.

Unexpected Snubs Shake Expectations

Several high-profile artists found themselves excluded from the general field nominations, including Noah Kahan, Charli XCX, Harry Styles, and Madonna. Noah Kahan, who has topped the Billboard 200 and headlined massive arena tours, received no nominations despite his significant commercial success and dedicated fanbase. Similarly, Charli XCX received only a single nomination for Best Alternative Music Album, a stark contrast to the two nominations her recent soundtrack received, indicating her continued status as an outsider to pop mainstream recognition.

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Rosalia and Phoebe Bridgers Earn Recognition

Rosalia received nine nominations, including major general field nods for her ambitious album that blends operatic influences with pop structures. Her track Berghain secured a Song of the Year nomination, proving that structurally challenging and less commercially prominent music can still resonate with voters. Phoebe Bridgers also earned Album of the Year recognition for a project that explores grief without traditional press cycles or audience engagement, further validating non-commercial artistic approaches within the industry.

Competition Heats Up for Industry Veterans

Bruno Mars and Ella Langley, alongside newcomer JENNIE, joined the list of artists nominated across the top three categories. Ella Langley added a fourth nomination in the Best New Artist category, highlighting her rapid rise in the industry. Tame Impala, Ariana Grande, and RAYE also appeared in these categories, creating a deeply competitive field. The final results will determine which artists achieve the highest honors in this year's most coveted musical awards.