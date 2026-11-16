2027 Grammy nominations: Raye, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo & Taylor Swift lead the pack

The Grammys will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Raye performs onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

British singer-songwriter Raye leads the nominations with 11 for her album “THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE,” featuring her hit, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! ” She’s followed by Rosalia with 9, country stars Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert with 7 and rockers Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers both with 7 as well. Bruno Mars scored 6 nominations, along with Leon Davis and Oliva Dean.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 26: Raye performs onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 26, 2026 in Hollywood, California. Taylor Swift brought up the back of the leader board with five nominations, two of which are for her “Toy Story” single “I Knew It, I Knew You. ” The Grammys will air on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will also premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

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“Berghain” - Björk Guðmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters “Choosin’ Texas” - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters “hate that i made you love me” - Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters “I Knew It, I Knew You ” - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters “Risk It All” - Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

“Let Me” - Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters “My Muse” - Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters “Out The Window” - Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters “E85” - Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters “ErrTime” - Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters “girl, get up.

” - Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters “Aye Kan ” - Angélique Kidjo & Ayra StarrNEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Taylor Swift attends the Songwriters Hall of Fame 55th Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 11, 2026 in New York City.

“House” - John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters “I Knew It, I Knew You” - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters “No Place Like Home” - Stephen Schwartz, songwriter “RUNWAY” - Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters Female officer killed, 2 others hospitalized in Loop 1604/ US 281 rollover19-year-old may face aggravated assault charge after IH-37 crash injures two, police sayH-E-B handed out $1 million in surprise holiday help, giving 10,000 Texas shoppers $100 gift cards picked at random during its Home for the Holidays event, plus seasonal samples, family activities, and discounts.