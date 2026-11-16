2027 Grammy Nominations Livestream Schedule and New Categories

Watch the 2027 Grammy nominations announced live from New York City on November 16. Discover the five new award categories and streaming details for the ceremony.

The 2027 Grammy Nominations livestream begins at 7:45 a.m. ET on Monday, November 16, in New York City. This major event reveals the artists competing for musical honors across five new categories. Viewers can access the broadcast via Grammy.com, the official Grammys YouTube channel, and Good Morning America. The announcement sets the stage for the final awards ceremony scheduled for February 7, 2027.

Nominations Announcement Details and Presenters

The 2027 Grammy Awards nominations are revealed live from New York City on Monday, November 16. Harvey Mason Jr. and Dr. Chelsey Green serve as the hosts for this specific announcement event. They are joined by presenters including Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, and YUNGBLUD. These figures help unveil the names of the artists and songs that have advanced to the final voting stage. The event provides a clear list of who will be vying for the hardware later this year.

Also read Grammy Nominations 2027: The Complete List (Updating Live)

Five New Award Categories Introduced

The Recording Academy announced five new award categories for the 2027 Grammy Awards in June. These additions include Best Asian Pop Music Performance and Best Latin Song. Other new categories are Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, and Best Traditional Folk Album. These changes expand the scope of recognition for diverse musical styles and collaborations.

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Premiere Ceremony and Telecast Streaming

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream exclusively on Disney+ on Sunday, February 7, 2027. This event starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. PT to announce many categories before the main show. The 2027 Grammys Telecast follows immediately after, debuting live on ABC, Disney+, and Hulu. The main telecast begins at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena. This multi-platform approach ensures broad accessibility for fans watching the event.