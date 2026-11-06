2027 Grammy Nominations Livestream and Broadcast Schedule Revealed

The Recording Academy announces the November 16, 2026 nominations livestream featuring Olivia Dean and the 2027 Grammy Awards air date of February 7, 2027 at 7:00 PM ET on ABC.

The Recording Academy has officially confirmed the schedule for the 2027 Grammy Nominations and the subsequent awards ceremony. The nominations will be announced during a special livestream event on Monday, November 16, 2026. This announcement comes as the industry prepares for the 69th annual Grammy Awards, which are scheduled to take place on February 7, 2027.

Nominations Livestream Announcement Details

The nominations for all 100 categories will be revealed during a special presentation broadcast on Grammy.com and the Grammys YouTube channel. Olivia Dean is widely expected to receive multiple nominations, including album, record, and song of the year, on November 16. She will help announce the nominations on the livestream, appearing alongside Don Toliver, Megan Moroney, and ADÉLA. The event begins at 7:45 a.m. ET and 4:45 a.m. PT. A wrap-up show follows at 9:00 a.m. ET and 6:00 a.m. PT. Times are approximate according to the announcement.

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Special Broadcast Location and Partnerships

For the first time, the Grammy Nominations special presentation will be broadcast live at The Square in Times Square. This location event is presented by Hilton. The complete nominations list will be published on Grammy.com and Billboard.com at 9:00 a.m. ET and 6:00 a.m. PT. This digital release ensures immediate access for fans and industry professionals across all time zones. The partnership with Hilton highlights the growing integration of traditional media events with major commercial sponsorships.

2027 Grammy Awards Date and Time Shift

The 69th annual Grammy Awards will air and stream live on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The ceremony will start at 7:00 p.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. PT. This schedule is one hour earlier than previous years. The change aligns with a trend seen in the Oscars, which moved up their start time to 4:00 p.m. PT for the 96th Academy Awards in 2024. The goal is to allow East Coast viewers to watch the top awards without staying up until midnight. Raj Kapoor, who is an executive producer of the Grammys, also produced the Oscars in 2024.

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Extended List of Presenters and Industry Leaders

Other artists set to participate in the nominations livestream include Alan Menken, Carly Pearce, David Guetta, FYÜTCH, and Aura V. Herbie Hancock, Israel Houghton, Juanes, Linda Perry, and Michelle Holme are also involved. Meghan Foley, Renée Fleming, YUNGBLUD, and Ziggy Marley will join the lineup. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Grammys, and Dr. Chelsey Green, chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees, are also participating. This diverse group of presenters reflects the broad scope of the Recording Academy's voting members.

Context on Voting Membership and Industry Evolution

The Recording Academy has been actively working to expand its voting base. Harvey Mason Jr. recently discussed the addition of 2,300 new Grammy Voting Members. This expansion is part of a broader effort to bring more people into the tent. There has also been significant discussion regarding the Asian Pop Category and how to better represent global music trends. These changes aim to ensure the awards remain relevant and inclusive. The combination of earlier broadcast times and a larger, more diverse voting body signals a major shift in how the Grammys operate. The 2027 ceremony represents a new era of accessibility and timely engagement for a global audience.