RAYE and Rosalía lead the nominations

The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, and women artists across genres dominate the major categories. The British singer-songwriter RAYE, whose breakthrough song"Where Is My Husband!

" was a hit on the pop charts as well as social media feeds over the past year, leads the field with 11 nominations. The Spanish artist Rosalía, whose classical-influenced albumfeatures the artist singing in 14 languages on songs that span a number of genres, comes in second place for most nominations, racking up nine nods.

Also read 2027 Grammy nominations list: Raye, Rosalía, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo lead nominees

Of the eight artists competing for album of the year, only two of them have ever won in the category: Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars . Along with a genre-diverse mix of names up for best new artist — including New York rock darlings Geese, the experimental rock band Angine de Poitrine and alt-pop star Slayyyter — it's an eclectic list of nominations for the Grammys, which are scheduled to be presented in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.

The nominations for the 69th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Monday, and women artists across genres dominate the major categories. The British singer-songwriter RAYE, whose breakthrough song"Where Is My Husband!

" was a hit on the pop charts as well as social media feeds over the past year, leads the field with 11 nominations. That ties a record Beyoncé set in 2025 for the number of nominations earned by a woman artist in a single year.

"Husband! " is up for record and song of the year, and RAYE'sfeatures the artist singing in 14 languages on songs that span a number of genres, comes in second place for most nominations, racking up nine nods. Rosalía, whoat the Latin Grammys just last week, has only been nominated four times at the Grammys. She has won twice in the Latin rock or alternative album category.

This year, her nominations come in album, song and record of the year, plus pop, alternative, Latin and global categories. Other artists picking up major nominations include the breakout country star and best new artist nominee Ella Langley, whose"Choosin' Texas"pop chart — it has held the top spot for 27 weeks already this year. Langley and veteran country star Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote"Choosin' Texas," both scored seven nominations.

Also with seven nominations is a pair of rock-leaning singer-songwriters: Olivia Rodrigo's third album,by Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers, who earned her first Grammy awards in 2024 for her work in the band boygenius, was nominated as best new artist in 2021. Rodrigo won that award in 2022.

Of the eight artists competing for album of the year, only two of them have ever won in the category: Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars . Along with a genre-diverse mix of names up for best new artist — including New York rock darlings Geese, the experimental rock band Angine de Poitrine and alt-pop star Slayyyter — it's an eclectic list of nominations for the Grammys, which are scheduled to be presented in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027.

"Berghain" - Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins "The Cure" - Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo "I Knew It, I Knew You" - Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift "Risk It All"- Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars "Dracula" by Tame Impala with JENNIE "Beto's Horns " — Fred again… & Tom Norris, remixers "Love Sensation" - Stuart Price, remixer "A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix", Boys Noize, remixer "In the Stars" - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, songwriters "Lost Boys" - Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson, Marshall Vore, songwriters "My Only Angel" - Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler, Dominic Harrison, songwriters "Trinidad" - Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green, Cameron Winter, songwriters "What's Wrong With Me" - Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo, Sasha Sloan, songwriters "47th Street" by Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy24.

Best R&B Song "Let Me" - Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters "My Muse" - Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters "Out the Window" - Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters "Errtime" by Cardi B"E85" - Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters "Errtime" - Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters "Girl, Get Up.

" - Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony"Moosa" Tiffith Jr. & Anthony"Top Dawg" Tiffith, songwriters "Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme" by The Baylor Project"The Lady is a Tramp" by Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur"Here" by Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton"Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire"Beautiful Things" - Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington & Megan Moroney, songwriters "Choosin' Texas" - Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters "Dry Spell" - Luke Laird, Shale McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters "Hardwired" - Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters "Phone, Keys, Wallet" - Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters "My Full Name" - Madison Cunningham, songwriter "Tennessee Sunshine" - Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters 57.

Best Gospel Performance/Song"Watches Over Me" by Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & the Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter58.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song "God I'm Just Grateful" by Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore; Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, songwriters "Ale-Luya Medley" by Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez & Aaron Moses, songwriters "The Jesus I Know Now" by Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson, songwriters "Living Water" by Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasagna Harris, Andrew"Lihtz" Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill & John McNeill, songwriters "Left It in the River" by Jamie MacDonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters "Ahí" — Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters "Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día" — Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerreiro, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez"Vibarco" & Federico Vindver, songwriters "La Perla" — Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters "Niño" — Santiago Alvarado, Mario del Transito Cocomarola , Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters "Aye Kan " by Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr"House" - John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters "I Knew It, I Knew You" - Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters "No Place Like Home" - Stephen Schwartz, songwriter "Lost Boys" by Phoebe Bridgers; Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers "STORM" by Gener8ion & Yung Lean; Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers "hate that i made you love me" by Ariana Grande; Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers "Click Clack Symphony.

" by RAYE ; Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer - Ahmir"Questlove" Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir"Questlove" Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & KB White, video producers - James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers - Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers - Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers- Simon Hilton, Liz Hirsch & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & ZydecoMother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. -Steve Berkowitz & Sean Wilentz, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, mastering engineers; Steve Addabbo & Michael Piacentini, restoration engineers Scott Wenzel, compilation producer; Shane Carroll & Nancy Conforti, mastering engineers Adam Machado, compilation producer; Jessica Thompson, mastering engineer; Jessica Thompson, restoration engineer Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra - Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer Mahler: Symphony No. 2 'Resurrection'Silas Brown, Wellington Gordon, Charles Mueller, Doron Schachter, Ryan Streber & Mike Tierney, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy -Found in a Frozen Fog91.

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella"Olha Maria" - Ben Wendel, arranger "Radio Newsreel" - John Powell, arranger "Click Clack Symphony" - Hendric Buenck, Russell Emanuel, Rachel Keen, Mike Sabath & Hans Zimmer, arrangers "The Governor's Waltz" - Phoebe Bridgers, Christian Lee Hutson, Rob Moose & Caroline Shaw, arrangers "Send in the Clowns" - Darcy James Argue, arranger John Williams And 'The President's Own,' Vol. 3Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; J'Nai Bridges, Susan Graham, Thomas Hampson, Nicole Heaston & Matthew Polenzani; Blanton Alspaugh, producer Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Patrick Carfizzi, Craig Colclough, Andrzej Filończyk, Miles Mykkanen, Edward Nelson, Sun-Ly Pierce & Lauren Snouffer; David Frost, producer Anthony Parnther, conductor; Lacey Jo Benter, Cedric Berry, Ashley Faatoalia, Orson Van Gay, Bernard Holcomb, William Powell, III & Justin Ryan; Greg Curtis, Anthony Davis & Anthony Parnther, producers Patrick Summers, conductor; Ryan McKinny & Lauren Snouffer; Blanton Alspaugh, producer Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto For Steel Pans & OrchestraMy Brother's Keeper - Steven Blier, Joshua Blue, Will Liverman, Joseph Parrish, Alan Williams, Chaz'men Williams-Ali & Jorell Williams; Justin Austin, Steven Blier & Jonathan Estabrooks, producersSandbox Percussion; David Alan Miller, conductor; Jonathan Allen, Silas Brown, Victor Caccese, Viet Cuong, Ian Rosenbaum & Terry Sweeney, producersBates: The Amazing Adventures Of Kavalier & Clay - Mason Bates, composer Anthony Davis, composer Aircraft are seen at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va.

, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights nationwide. Thousands of travelers are still waiting on airlines to reschedule cancelled flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that"by the end of today, end of tomorrow, I think we will be back to normal.

"More than 2,300 flights have been cancelled and more than 8,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were delayed as of Sunday evening, according to FlightAware.com. Airports in Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta were experiencing the largest number of delays, with more than 250 flights each. Friday's nationwide ground stop started when a contractor updated old Federal Aviation Administration telecommunication lines, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday.

Duffy on Saturday blamed faulty maintenance by L3Harris Technologies Inc., a federal contractor, for the nationwide ground stop and said,"It takes some time for the airlines to re-choreograph all of their crews and aircraft.

"Thousands of travelers are still waiting on airlines to reschedule cancelled flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop. More than 2,300 flights have been cancelled and more than 8,000 flights within, into or out of the U.S. are delayed as of Sunday evening,U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday that"by the end of today, end of tomorrow, I think we will be back to normal.

" "What happens when you have a ground stop like what happened on Friday is we have airplanes and air crews that are out of position," Duffy saidDuffy on Saturday blamed faulty maintenance by L3Harris Technologies Inc., a federal contractor, for the nationwide ground stop. L3Harris was working on replacing two sections of old copper wire with new fiber-optic cables, Duffy said. At some point, the FAA's legacy equipment became overloaded and disrupted communications.

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"The initial investigation indicates that two potential locations as the reason for the excessive data flooding the systems: a radar site in Amarillo, Texas and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas. " L3Harris on Saturday said it takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on the nation"seriously.

" "With safety and reliability as our highest priorities, L3 Harris, together with its telco partners and the FAA, has completed more than 70% of the planned airspace communications conversion from legacy copper wires to a fiber optic system," the company said in a. "We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel.

""We have already started the work, but it should be done all at once, not in drips and drabs. Congress must approve," Trump said in a post on social media. In 2025, under Trump, Congress approved $12.5 billion for air traffic control safety system upgrades. But on Friday, Duffy and the White House requested $50 billion in emergency funding.

"We have to make investments into a network that has been neglected for decades," Duffy said on the Sunday news program. "We need to put money into it to make sure that it's still resilient for the future. " But two Democrats, Rep. André Carson of Indiana and Rep.

Rick Larsen of Washington state, members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said billions have been appropriated but only a portion has been spent.

"Congress approved $12.5 billion for the Department of Transportation to make necessary safety upgrades to our air traffic control system," Larsen and Carsonon Saturday. "Fifteen months later, the administration's obligated $4.3 billion but only spent $1 billion, leaving $8 billion unobligated and $11 billion unspent. Explain to Congress, again, why they need more money?

" Nick Daniels, president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, told NPR on Sunday that he encourages every effort to understand what led to Friday's ground stop, and ensure that policies, practices and mitigation plans were followed. "It's one of those moments that nobody can be prepared for, nobody can plan for," Daniels told NPR.

But it shows what air traffic controllers can do when an entire national airspace system is shut down while working on unreliable equipment, he said. Robert Pattinson appears at the premiere for the film "Primetime" during the London film festival in London on Oct. 11, 2026. Robert Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise.

The naming of Pattinson comes during the longest hiatus in 007 history and ends years of rampant speculation about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig. It comes five years after 2021’s “No Time to Die,” the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character’s death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

While producers were long expected to go with a young, less-proven star, they instead opted for one of the best-known actors of his generation. Pattinson, 40, is also relatively old to begin as 007. The actor is currently in production on another iconic role in “The Batman Part II. ” Pattinson comes in already associated with several mega-franchises in “The Batman,” “Dune,” “Twilight” and “Harry Potter.

” But since his breakthrough in “Twilight,” Pattinson has worked largely in more independent, auteur-driven films such as “Good Time” with the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Mickey 17. ”After years of debate and endless conjecture, Pattinson was unveiled as the next James Bond on Monday, becoming the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy and the first since Amazon MGM took over the beloved film franchise.about who would inherit the role from Daniel Craig.

It comes five years after 2021’s “No Time to Die,” the first film in Bond’s 64-year history on the silver screen to conclude with the character’s death. But 007 will be reborn, yet again, in the 26th Bond film,Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson’s casting on social media with a brief snippet of the actor emerging from the shadows with a gun.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team. ”Pattinson only entered the Bond rumor mill recently after the revelation that he screen-tested for the role.

Others reportedly in the mix included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor, Jack Lowden and Nicholas Hoult. While producers were long expected to go with a young, less-proven star, they instead opted for one of the best-known actors of his generation. Pattinson, 40, is also relatively old to begin as 007. The actor is currently in production on another iconic role in “The Batman Part II.

” Pattinson comes in already associated with several mega-franchises in “The Batman,” “Dune,” “Twilight” and “Harry Potter. ” But since his breakthrough in “Twilight,” Pattinson has worked largely in more independent, auteur-driven films such as “Good Time” with the Safdie brothers, Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Mickey 17.

” Earlier this year, he drew rave reviews for his villainous performance in Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and for his portrayal of “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen in the film “Primetime. ” He co-stars in Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune: Part III” as a shape-shifting assassin.

“We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin,” the director said in a statement.

The casting comes at a pivotal juncture for the franchise. In 2022, Bond’s longtime studio, MGM, was bought by Amazon for $8.5 billion. After haggling over next steps for 007, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson“Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

— the former Sony Pictures chief and “Spider-Man” producer — and David Heyman, shepherd of “Harry Potter” and “Paddington. ” Casting director Nina Gold oversaw the screen tests. According to a report by Puck, Pattinson is signed to a three-movie deal as Bond. Spokespeople for Amazon MGM declined to comment on the terms of Pattinson’s contract.

Before Craig even left the role, rumors and odds-making persisted nearly round-the-clock on who would follow in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig. Idris Elba, for one, has spent half his careerSome fans are skeptical about the new Amazon-controlled chapter for Bond.

Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, has vowed to uphold the franchise’s legacy and usher in “the next phase in the legendary 007 for audiences around the world. ” At stake is one of the most lucrative film series in Hollywood, based on Ian Fleming’s series of novels. The Bond movies have grossed more than $7 billion worldwide in ticket sales.

“No Time to Die” collected $774 million in 2021. The movies also spin out endless other revenue streams, from streaming deals and video games to Aston Martins. The British actor wasn’t widely known before his casting and, at the time, was derided as the first “blond Bond. ” But while Craig often struggled with the restrictions of the role, he also helped elevate the productions while remaining active outside of Bond enough to avoid becoming totally tethered to it.

If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. Los Angeles mayoral candidate Nithya Raman speaks during an election night watch party at the Greek Theatre plaza in Los Angeles, on Nov. 3, 2026. The city of Los Angeles now knows who its next mayor will be.

But for residents of District 4, that means their City Council representative is a giant question mark. Nithya Raman will be sworn in Dec. 14 after unseating incumbent Karen Bass. But Raman’s current term as city councilmember runs through December 2028. Raman’s move to the mayor’s office means her constituents in Council District 4, which stretches from the San Fernando Valley to Griffith Park, could temporarily be without a City Council representative.

Raman’s mayoral win could open up an opportunity for someone to join the powerful city council while bypassing the typical election process.for more details about when a decision might be made, and what the City Council's options are for replacing Raman at the table. The city of Los Angeles now knows who its next mayor will be. But for residents of District 4, that means their City Council representative is a giant question mark.

Nithya Raman will take office Dec. 14 after unseating incumbent Karen Bass. But Raman’s current term as city councilmember runs through December 2028. Raman’s move to the mayor’s office means her constituents in Council District 4, which stretches from the San Fernando Valley to Griffith Park, could temporarily be without a City Council representative. Raman’s mayoral win could open up an opportunity for someone to join the powerful City Council while bypassing the typical election process.

Whoever gets the seat will join the council during a pivotal time for the city: the lead-up to and through the 2028 Olympics. (Wondering who that person might be? So is everyone else in L.A. ’s power circles.

LA Material interviewed around two dozen City Hall staffers, potential candidates, and others forThe new city councilmember will also weigh in on major topics, such as housing, homelessness and the city’s budget priorities, and will influence local services and development in the district’s neighborhoods, such as Los Feliz, Encino and Studio City. It can appoint someone to the position for the rest of Raman’s term until the next second Monday in December of an even-numbered year.

It can do a combination of both options, and appoint someone to temporarily fill the role until the special election occurs. But details are currently sparse on when the City Council will decide which path to take, and on when any appointment or special election might take place.

“Because the election is not yet certified, the process and timeline are not yet finalized,” Josué Marcus, a public information officer for the Los Angeles City Clerk’s office, wrote in an email to LAist. City Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson’s office also offered little indication of which option the council might choose.

In an email, Martin Schlageter, senior advisor to Harris-Dawson, wrote: “The Council President remains committed to working with the appropriate stakeholders and Council to review all available options under Charter Section 409. The main goal is to address the impending lack of representation for CD4 residents. ”In an email, Stella Stahl, Raman’s director of communications, said the Chief Legislative Analyst has briefed Council District 4 staff on potential next steps, and those options have been shared with Raman.

“The Mayor Elect recognizes the importance of this decision for the district and believes Council District 4 residents deserve effective representation and continuity of services. She looks forward to a thoughtful process that puts their interests first,” Stahl added. Raman was first elected to L.A. ’s City Council in 2020, when she defeated incumbent David Ryu.

She was reelected to a second four-year term in 2024. Meetings take place in the John Ferraro Council Chambers, Room 340, at Los Angeles City Hall located at 200 N. Spring St., in Los AngelesThe window is closing for survivors of the Eaton Fire to apply for direct compensation through Southern California Edison. The deadline is Nov. 30.

Nearly two years since that fire killed 19 people and destroyed more than 9,400 homes and businesses, many survivors remain stuck in the fog of trauma, in battles with their insurance companies or overwhelmed by the day-to-day struggle of rebuilding their lives. They’re also weighing whether to accept the Edison payouts or hold out for a lawsuit. The window is closing for survivors of the Eaton Fire to apply for direct compensation through Southern California Edison.

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The deadline is Nov. 30. Nearly two years since that fire killed 19 people and destroyed more than 9,400 homes and businesses, many survivors remain stuck in the fog of trauma, in battles with their insurance companies or overwhelmed by the day-to-day struggle of rebuilding their lives.

“The community is in a state of fatigue at a time where they can't afford to be,” said Elise Preston Mallory, a longtime Altadena volunteer, member of the Pasadena NAACP and community liaison for United Policyholders. Legal and community experts LAist spoke with emphasized that the decision is deeply personal and unique to each circumstance, but that survivors can no longer wait to take action as it takes time to retain a lawyer for a lawsuit, as well as put together paperwork for the Edison direct compensation program.

“You can be doing both things in parallel until you get an offer that you have decided to accept,” said Amanda Riddle, a court-appointed liaison counsel for the Eaton Fire lawsuits. Edison faces thousands of lawsuits, with the first of three bellwether trials set to begin March 8. Lawyers representing Eaton Fire survivors say they expect each trial to take up to eight weeks.

If Edison doesn't appeal the verdicts, they expect the rest of the cases to be settled relatively quickly, with the goal being under two years. Jan. 7, 2027: Deadline to file a lawsuit against Edison for claims involving wrongful death, personal injury and emotional distress. Survivors can apply for the SoCal Edison direct compensation program and file a lawsuit at the same time. If you do both, you’ll have to have your lawyer also do the paperwork for Edison’s program.

Edison says it will add an additional 20% of net damages to offers submitted through an attorney. If you accept the offer from Edison, you’ll have to drop your lawsuit and waive your right to sue over damages related to the Eaton Fire.

Regarding the expected timing of lawsuits, you can hear directly from court-appointed liaison counsels for Eaton Fire cases Jerry Singleton and Amanda Riddle atLegal experts said it’s important to look closely at any attorney retainer agreement and speak with a tax adviser about how the state may tax these payments in your specific situation. Experts also emphasized that if someone in your household receives public assistance, it’s important to discuss with Social Security, a benefits administrator or an attorney how any settlement payment may affect eligibility for those services.on Nov. 19 to help survivors gather the paperwork they need for the Edison direct pay program, insurance and other aspects of recovery.

LAist heard from more than two dozen fire survivors weighing the decision between a lawsuit and Edison’s direct compensation program. Some rejected the Edison offer, saying it was far too low and didn’t sufficiently compensate for emotional distress, including a homeowner with smoke and ash damage and a renter who had to relocate.

Others accepted, often with mixed feelings, including a homeowner with a total loss who found the offer would be just enough to bridge the gap between what they have and what they need to get back home as soon as possible. Multiple survivors LAist spoke with worry that permitting, construction delays and rising building costs may mean they still end up in a financial hole.

Survivors LAist spoke with also expressed frustration that the Edison offer deducts the full insurance policy limit, not what a household has actually received.

“The Fast Pay offers are a little formulaic,” said Lloyd Dixon, director of the Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation at RAND and co-author ofof Edison’s Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program so far. “Some people are going to end up doing well just by luck of the draw.

” Though Dixon cautioned that RAND’s analysis has limits, the report identified some commonalities between survivors who accepted offers, including: Households who need the money now for living expenses and cannot wait until claims are resolved through traditional litigationResidents in a situation where the Edison compensation protocol happens to generate a more favorable offer than they may expect through other avenues. That may include people without significant noneconomic damages, or those who were severely underinsured compared to the value of their property.

Residents who do not have disputes with their insurers over certain coverage. For example, a total loss for which insurers have agreed to pay policy limits. An aerial view of properties cleared of fire debris that burned in the Eaton Fire seen on July 7, 2025 in Altadena. Most survivors LAist spoke with said the Edison compensation process took months longer than they expected.

They also found it convoluted, with repeated asks for paperwork and other holdups, adding frustration to an already difficult recovery. One of the most common reasons for delay relates to a state law that requires the court to approve settlements involving minors, called the “minor’s compromise. ” Others described to LAist an exasperating back-and-forth with the third-party contractors answering the phones.

“We take all that feedback seriously,” said Edison spokesperson Joel Kennedy when LAist described these issues. Kennedy emphasized that, per the utility’s surveys of participants, 82% “have reported a favorable opinion of the program. ” Kennedy said the utility has, on average, sent offers 36 days “after a claim is considered substantially complete.

” One lawyer representing dozens of clients in the program said the detailed review on average took four to six months, and up to nine months when minors were involved.

“The compensation program is still quite likely to pay people earlier,” said Nicholas Lampros, an attorney with Bet Tzedek Legal Services. “We don't know exactly how much faster. ” The electrical towers above Eaton Canyon in Altadena, where the LA wildfire known as the Eaton Fire originally started. Feb. 8, 2025.

Jerry Singleton, a court-appointed liaison for the Eaton Fire lawsuits and an attorney who has settled past California wildfire cases, said athosted by local grassroots group Every Fire Survivors Network that he has about three dozen clients who have chosen to go with the Edison compensation program. He estimates the payments to those clients were 30 to 50 cents on the dollar, compared to what they may be able to get through litigation.

Edison maintains that its goal is “to offer compensation in line with settlement values for similar claims in past wildfire lawsuits, with a more streamlined and faster approach than litigation. ” It’s difficult to truly compare since such settlements are confidential, said Dixon, the RAND researcher.

“We don't have data on what the actual settlements look like from other litigation of other fires, so it's really hard for us to assess whether there really is a gap or not,” he said. SoCal Edison so far has paid out about $680 million through its direct pay program, according to Joel Kennedy, a spokesperson for the utility. Nearly 6,000 claims have been submitted, 42% through an attorney, and more than 3,400 offers extended, totaling more than $1.1 billion.

On average, homeowners with a total loss have been offered $890,000 through the program, and have received $1 million through their insurance. The highest total paid out to a homeowner so far is $6 million. That household was a total loss with no insurance, Kennedy said. The average payment for a tenant with smoke and ash damage is $60,000.

The utility says it takes about two hours on average to submit a claim and 80% of offers so far have been accepted. Edison will host a final virtual community meeting about the program on Thurs. , Nov. 19 at 6 pm. You can sign up to attendCasty Fortich had been attending meetings held by law firms for months before he decided to apply for, and later accept, the direct compensation offer from Southern California Edison.

Fortich, his wife, Tracey, and their two daughters, now 15 and 20, lost their Altadena home of more than two decades in the Eaton Fire. While Fortich doesn’t think the offer reflects the trauma of their evacuation and grief of their loss, he was far enough along in his rebuild process to have a good idea of the costs, and the Edison offer turned out to be what he needed to bridge the gap between what his insurance paid out and what he needs to rebuild.

His insurance covered about two-thirds of his expected rebuild costs. About three months ago the family received their offer and decided to accept, given the uncertainty of timing with the lawsuits, he said.

“To be able to continue with my rebuild and know that I have the funds to cover the construction costs, it allows me to sleep at night,” Fortich said. But the process to receive that money has taken far longer than expected. They applied about a month after the program launched at the end of October 2025.

They’re still waiting to receive the offer they accepted because of a state law that requires any settlement involving a minor to be approved by the court, called the “minor’s compromise. ” Despite using an attorney to go through the process, they faced hurdles to get a court date. The process to find a bank that would receive such a settlement was also complicated and frustrating.

“It’s a daunting process,” said Tracey Fortich, Casty Fortich’s spouse. “I hate to think there’s someone out there not getting the funds they need because it’s so hard to navigate this process. ” The Fortiches are not alone. Lawyers representing people who accepted Edison offers said on average it’s taken one to three months to get through the minor’s compromise process.

Meanwhile, Casty Fortich expressed frustration with the struggle survivors continue to face while Edison executives make millions.

“The main factor in that decision,” he said, “is do we have the funds to rebuild? ”, the Edison compensation program has only recently become more appealing. He and his wife suffered a total loss and are living in a trailer on their lot in Altadena. Browne said he’s become fed up with lawyers asking for 25% to 30% of a potential settlement through litigation.

The nonprofits connecting people to financial support, he said, have been “a disappointment” too.

“I've been hearing from many others who say, ‘Oh, my lawyer says don't take the settlement,’” Browne said. “I say, ‘Yeah, they're going to tell you that because the more money they could get from Edison means the more money for them in their pocket.

'" Meanwhile, unexpected costs have piled up — he recently had to pay a fee of more than $2,000 to connect his trailer to electricity on his lot, for example. After hearing from others who were happy with their offers from Edison, he decided to take the leap this month and begin the application. Diann and Mike Danneker moved to Altadena in 1977, where they raised their kids. Their home of decades burned in the Eaton Fire.

But they had good insurance through USAA. They expect it will cover their rebuild.

“I was feeling that at our age, if we go with attorneys, cases tend to go on forever, and so we'll be very, very old by the time this case is settled,” Mike Danneker said. With a mortgage still to pay, they hope the Edison funds will assist with unexpected costs they’re facing as part of their rebuild — like building a retaining wall.

Still, it’s taken nearly a year to finish the process after back-and-forth on documents and a delay caused by the minor’s compromise for their daughter’s child. Nearly a year after applying, they have yet to receive their payment. Still, the Dannekers said, they’re grateful to be alive and designing a home they love. They expect to move back in the spring or summer.

Their experience was similar to that of Tommy McMullins and his wife, Gwendolyn, both in their early 80s. They moved from Georgia to California in 1968, and bought a house in Altadena in the mid-1970s. It burned in the Eaton Fire. When they heard about the Edison direct pay program, they applied soon after it launched.

“We decided that rather than wait for the attorney lawsuit to go through, we would actually check out Edison and find out what they could offer us,” Tommy McMullins said. They ended up going through the detailed review process with an attorney after receiving the first offer. They’re still deciding whether to accept it, but Tommy McMullins said they’re likely to. They’re waiting on quotes from contractors first.

Unlike others LAist spoke with, the process was fairly quick for them, Tommy McMullins said. They received an initial offer well within 90 days. The detailed review process then took a bit longer.

“Relatively fair,” Tommy McMullins said. “How can you measure it, what's fair, what's unfair? But it was sufficient to cover our basic needs. ”