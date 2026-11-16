2027 Grammy Awards Nominees: Raye and Rosalia Lead with No Hip-Hop in General Field

The 2027 Grammy nominees feature Raye and Rosalia leading with zero hip-hop in major categories, while women dominate general fields and Beyonce reaches 100 nominations for the 2027 ceremony.

The Recording Academy has officially revealed the nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards, a ceremony scheduled to take place on Feb. 7. This year's list is defined by a historic dominance of female artists across the most prestigious categories and a surprising absence of hip-hop in the general field.

Raye and Rosalia Lead Nominees in General Field

Raye and Rosalia have secured the highest number of nominations, marking a significant shift in the landscape of major award categories. For the first time in Grammy history, the six artists with the most nominations are all women. These female nominees also comprise every contender in the album and song of the year categories, with the sole exception of Bruno Mars.

Also read Grammy Awards 2027: Raye and Rosalía Lead Nominations with Record-Breaking Entries

The race for album of the year features a fierce competition between Raye and Rosalia, alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Dean, Ella Langley, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and Mars. The list for song of the year is nearly identical, substitizing Bridgers with Ariana Grande. Rosalia's track "Berghain," featuring Bjork, has also earned a first-ever general field nomination for the Icelandic artist.

Zero Hip-Hop Representation in Top Categories

In a stark contrast to the 2026 Grammys, there are no rap releases nominated for record, song, or album of the year. The last cycle saw three hip-hop albums nominated in both rap and general album categories, but this year sees a complete exclusion from the most visible stages.

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Drake stands as the only rapper with a No. 1 hit on the all-genre Hot 100 this year, thanks to "Janice STFU." He did not submit his three 2026 albums or their songs for consideration. Even without his entry, the absence of major figures like Kendrick Lamar, Clipse, Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Baby Keem is notable.

A$AP Rocky's album "Don't Be Dumb" and Baby Keem's "Ca$ino" were left out. Don Toliver emerges as a key hip-hop presence, earning nominations for best new artist and best rap album. Drake did secure one nomination in the new best Latin song category for his feature on Karol G's "Ahí."

Women Dominate Country and Other Sectors

Female artists continue to dominate beyond the pop and general fields, particularly in contemporary country and traditional genres. In the contemporary country album category, which is now in its second year, Ella Langley, Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney, and Kacey Musgraves are the nominees.

Interestingly, the traditional country category presents a gender divide, with only men nominated. Harry Styles received no nominations for his fourth studio album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally." Ed Sheeran's "Play" and Noah Kahan's "The Great Divide" were also largely shut out.

Noah Kahan received only one nod in the newly created contemporary folk album category. Other artists like Justin Bieber, Malcolm Todd, and Audrey Hobert were similarly excluded from the nominations list despite critical acclaim or recent releases.

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Beyonce Hits 100 Nominations and Honors the Deceased

Beyonce has achieved a monumental milestone by receiving her 100th career nomination. She is nominated in the R&B solo performance category for "Morning Dew (Donk)," the lead single from the 20th anniversary re-release of "B'Day." This achievement follows her previous historic wins, including becoming the most-awarded artist in Grammy history.

The 2027 nominations also include posthumous recognitions for Dolly Parton and Tim Curry. Parton received three nominations, including two in the country duo/group performance category for "Butterfly" and "Light of a Clear Blue Morning." She is also nominated for her audiobook "Star of the Show: My Life on Stage."

In the audiobook and storytelling category, Parton competes against Tim Curry's "Vagabond: A Memoir" and Michelle Obama's "The Look." Obama has won this award twice before and is nominated for the third time. This section of the awards highlights the diverse artistic contributions honored by the Recording Academy this cycle.

Asian Pop Performance Category Sparks Debate

The Recording Academy introduced five new Grammy categories this year, including Asian pop music performance. This new category aims to celebrate releases across K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. However, the creation of this specific genre award has drawn mixed reactions from fans and industry observers.

While some viewed the addition as a necessary step for recognition and celebration of Asian artists, others criticized it as a racialized barrier. The controversy underscores the ongoing discussions within the music industry regarding representation, categorization, and the criteria used to evaluate global pop influences in the mainstream award circuit.