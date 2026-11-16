2027 Engagement Ring Trends Fancy Shapes and Colored Gemstones

Discover the defining 2027 engagement ring trends including elongated fancy shapes, colored gemstones like sapphires, and the shift away from high clarity grades.

The landscape of betrothal jewelry is undergoing a significant transformation for the coming year, moving decisively away from traditional norms toward personalized expression and unique aesthetics. Experts predict that 2027 engagement rings will be defined by elongated fancy shapes, a resurgence of colored gemstones, and a deliberate shift away from the highest color and clarity grades. This cultural pivot offers couples an opportunity to select pieces that reflect individual stories rather than standardized industry expectations.

Elongated Fancy Shapes Dominate Diamond Selection

Round brilliant cuts are losing their monopoly on bridal bands as elongated fancy shape diamonds experience significant growth across the market. Katie Zimmerman, Senior Vice President of merchandising, identifies oval, marquise, radiant, and cushion cuts as the primary drivers of this trend. These shapes are not only popular for center stones but are also increasingly used in side stones to frame the main diamond with a distinct geometric flair.

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The rise of trillion, marquise, and baguette shapes provides a unique method for customizing the silhouette of the ring. This preference for bespoke elements stems from a deeper consumer desire for individuality. Couples are seeking designs that add a deeper sense of personal identity to the jewelry, moving beyond mass-produced aesthetics to create something truly one-of-a-kind.

Celebrity Influence Drives Pear and Heart Shapes

Pear and heart-shaped diamonds are expected to see increased popularity in the new year, heavily influenced by high-profile celebrity styling. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have recently worn statement pear-shaped diamond studs, bringing this specific geometry into the mainstream spotlight. Their influence extends beyond simple studs, with Jenner showcasing an ear stack featuring natural fancy yellow diamonds in mixed shapes including hearts, ovals, and cushions.

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This celebrity validation serves as a powerful catalyst for everyday consumers looking for distinctive bridal options. The visibility of these unique shapes in red carpet and street-style photography encourages brides to consider alternatives to the standard round cut. The trend signals a broader acceptance of romantic and playful forms in serious commitment jewelry.

Unconventional Settings and Mixed Metal Designs

2027 will see a greater adoption of unconventional designs, particularly regarding how stones are mounted within the band. East-west settings are just getting started as a dominant style, offering a horizontal orientation that complements elongated stone shapes. This setting choice is often connected to celebrity engagements, with Zendaya's engagement ring having given east-west settings the significant boost they deserve.

Beyond the east-west orientation, consumers can expect to see mixed metals and vintage-inspired details integrated into modern designs. Elongated cushion cuts are also emerging as a response to styles popularized by Madison Beer. These design choices allow for a more intricate and textured look, moving away from the sleek, polished finish that has dominated recent years.

Colored Gemstones Replace Traditional Diamonds

Precious gemstones are expected to gain substantial momentum as consumers seek pieces that tell a personal story while adding vibrancy to their look. Liappas notes that these stones are increasingly inspired by couples' birthstones, symbolic meanings, or favorite colors. This shift offers a stronger level of self-expression than what is possible with a plain diamond, leading to greater integration of colored gemstones into both fine jewelry and bridal designs.

The trend is not limited to accent stones; colored gemstones are moving to the focal point of the piece. Icy blues like tanzanite and aquamarines, deep reds in garnet and ruby, and unexpected pastels are becoming main events. Zimmerman adds that emeralds will also be prominent in the mix, providing a rich green alternative to the traditional colorless stone.

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Sapphires and Lab-Grown Color Take Center Stage

Sapphires are being called one of the strongest color gemstone categories heading into 2027, tied to a craving for romance and timelessness. Jewelry designers report seeing them pop up more and more on stylish women, noting the timeless and rich qualities of the stone. This popularity is driven by a desire for durability and classic beauty that stands the test of time.

In addition to natural colored gemstones, colored lab diamonds are expected to be everywhere in the new year. This dual trend allows for a wide spectrum of color options, from natural earth-mined stones to scientifically created alternatives. Both options provide a vibrant, personal touch that resonates with modern couples who prioritize meaning and aesthetics over traditional constraints.

Shift Toward Lower Color and Clarity Grades

One of the biggest and most surprising trends is a step back from the highest color and clarity grades in favor of candlelight natural diamonds. Landau explains that the growing desire for something that feels special and individual is a response to the easily accessible and often indistinguishable nature of high-grade stones. This shift is also a tie-back to the imperfectionism trend seen across other lifestyle sectors.

For years, the traditional engagement ring conversation focused on getting as close to colorless as possible. Now, clients are intentionally gravitating toward diamonds in the K-Z color range. Stones toward the X, Y, and Z end of the spectrum can take on an almost fancy-yellow appearance, offering a warm, vintage vibe. Economic factors also play a role, as lower color and clarity grades are more affordable, allowing for larger carat sizes within budget.