2027 College Football Playoff Music Festival Lineup Revealed for Las Vegas

The 2027 College Football Playoff announces the DJ lineup for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live festival in Las Vegas ahead of the January championship game.

The 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled to take place on Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Prior to this major sporting event, the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live festival will feature a diverse lineup of DJs performing at the Grand Prix Plaza from Jan. 23 to 24. This pre-game music event is designed to energize fans and set the tone for the national title game.

2027 Festival Lineup Details

The 2027 edition of the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live - The CFP Music Festival will host a heavy-hitting array of electronic music artists over two days. Doors open at 3 p.m. on both Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 for the free public event. The first day of performances will feature headliners David Guetta and Marshmello, along with Alison Wonderland, Honeyluv, and the duo Girl Math, composed of Nala and VNNSA. The second day will see John Summit, Fisher, Sofi Tukker, Korolova, and DJ Skilah taking the stage to perform for the crowd.

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Event Location and Logistics

The festival will be held at the Grand Prix Plaza in Las Vegas, a location situated just off the Strip. Access to the event is free for the public, but advance registration is a mandatory requirement for entry. The official registration details and procedures will be released through the College Football Playoff's official mobile app at a later date. This strategy ensures that attendees can easily manage their access while staying updated on official championship information.

Strategic Goals and Fan Experience

Ryan Allen Hall, the senior director of public events and sponsorships for the College Football Playoff, emphasized the strategic choice of Las Vegas as the host city. He noted that no other city embraces the variety of music genres like Las Vegas, stating that electronic dance music is the pulse of the city. Hall highlighted the presence of residencies, nightclubs, dayclubs, lounges, pools, and festivals as evidence that the city does EDM like only a select few places in the world can.

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The primary goal of the festival is to charge fans absolutely nothing for admission, which Hall described as part of the College Football Playoff's commitment to providing a world-class championship experience. He pointed out that the magic lies in bringing together a stacked lineup in Las Vegas to energize fans without any cost. This approach aligns with the organization's broader strategy to enhance the guest experience during National Championship week through high-value, accessible entertainment.

Historical Context and Previous Editions

The 2027 festival follows a successful precedent set in the previous year's edition, which was held in Miami Beach. That event featured artists such as John Summit, Calvin Harris, Peso Pluma, and Latin Mafia performing for a crowd of approximately 50,000 attendees. Hall noted that the Miami event was curated specifically for that city and represented the largest concert ever seen on South Beach, describing it as a true spectacle. The organizers intend to replicate that level of success and scale for the Las Vegas audience this January, ensuring a similarly monumental atmosphere.