2027 Coachella lineup: Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala will headline

Coachella returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 9-11 and 16-18, 2027.

It’s official. Following weeks of leaks and speculation, Coachella dropped its lineup Tuesday night with SZA, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa atop the bill of the twin weekends of the festival, which happen at the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 9-11 and 16-18, 2027.

The bill is bolstered with several eclectic surprises including a set from Madonna “in the dance tent,” a rare appearance from Daddy Yankee, indie folk darling Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, Don Toliver and Becky G. Rumors about the lineup had been flying around for weeks, as per usual in the fall, with multiple reports naming the eventual headliners while the festival stayed mum on the official report.

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Even SZA seemed to confirm it before the festival did, with a post on Instagram days before the lineup release telling fans she’s see them in the desert and replying to a comment about the other headliners In May, general admission passes had started at $599 and went up to $699 for Weekend 1 and $549-$649 for Weekend 2 for the advance sale. They sold out within hours, leaving fans to join a waiting list.

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However, with the announcement Tuesday night, Coachella posted that more passes would be available for sale beginning Friday, Nov. 13 at noon viaA view from the Ferris Wheel on day 2 of weekend one at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 11, 2026.