2027 Acura Integra Type S Turns Back the Clock with This New Retro-Themed Model

Acura spruces up its sport compact and celebrates turning 30 with a special edition inspired by one of its most iconic cars.

The Integra Type S now has standard black wheels and yellow brake calipers; the interior adds dark accents, restyled dash trim, and updated upholstery options.

When Acura revived the Integra nameplate several years ago, it heralded the return of one of the brand’s most iconic models. When the more powerful Type S variant joined the party, Acura could finally offer a true performance-focused car for the first time in years. The new Integra Type S also brought back memories ofthat was sold in America from 1997–2001.

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For the 2027 model year, Acura is celebrating its 30th anniversary by paying homage to that classic with a new Integra Type S Heritage Edition. Before we get into the details about the Heritage Edition, let’s talk about the changes Acura has made to the standard ‘27 Type S. Every example now features gloss-black 19-inch wheels and mirror caps, and the Brembo-branded brake calipers are now painted yellow.

There are no powertrain changes, so a rowdy 320-hp 2.0-liter turbo four and sweet-shifting six-speed manual transmission still feed the front wheels. Inside, Acura now makes the door-panel trim, door handles, and shift boot dark gray, and that applies to the dashboard too, which also adopts a new diamond pattern. The three knobs that control the climate settings are now all gloss black, and Acura says it has redesigned the upholstery options.

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The Red and Orchid themes feature faux-suede accents that are black and blue, respectively, but the Ebony option features yellow stitching, which extends to the steering wheel, door panels, and shift boot. The driver’s seat now has memory settings, as does the brake-hold feature, and both exterior mirrors tilt down when the car is put into reverse.

If you missed your chance to buy a Phoenix Yellow Integra Type R back in the day, Acura is turning back the clock and giving you another shot. Sure, the new Type S model has an extra pair of doors and put on some weight, but it remains one of our favorite driver’s cars, and the Heritage Edition is the only way to get the new Blazing Phoenix Yellow paint job .

Not only is the new retro-themed Type S the first Integra with yellow paint since the 2001 Type R, but it also features exclusive copper-colored wheels. Its interior color is limited to the black-and-yellow theme offered on other new Type S models, but the Heritage Edition alone has a titanium shift knob—same as the Acura says the 2027 versions of the Integra Type S will reach dealerships sometime next month.

While that includes the new Heritage Edition, it’s limited to just 700 examples for U.S. audiences. For those who are lucky enough to score one, it’s only $2300 more than the regular Type S, which starts at $55,995. Eric Stafford’s automobile addiction began before he could walk, and it has fueled his passion to write news, reviews, and more forsince 2016. His aspiration growing up was to become a millionaire with a Jay Leno–like car collection.

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Apparently, getting rich is harder than social-media influencers make it seem, so he avoided financial success entirely to become an automotive journalist and drive new cars for a living. After earning a journalism degree at Central Michigan University and working at a daily newspaper, the years of basically burning money on failed project cars and lemon-flavored jalopies finally paid off whenhired him.

His garage currently includes a 2010 Acura RDX, a manual '97 Chevy Camaro Z/28, and a '90 Honda CRX Si.