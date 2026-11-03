2027 ACA Open Enrollment Brings Higher Premiums and Stricter Rules

Healthcare experts predict a 13% rise in ACA premiums for 2027 as tax credits expire and immigration rules tighten, impacting millions of enrollees during the upcoming open enrollment period.

Individuals preparing to navigate the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period for 2027 should anticipate significant changes to their health coverage options. The sign-up window for the marketplace, commonly known as Obamacare, begins on Sunday in most states and extends through Jan. 15. Consumers can expect to face higher insurance premiums alongside a reduced selection of available coverage plans during this critical period.

Rising Costs and Market Changes for 2027

Healthcare experts widely predict a decrease in coverage availability and an increase in prices across the board for the upcoming year. Analysis of new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data by the healthcare research nonprofit KFF indicates that the average price of health insurance purchased through the marketplaces is expected to rise by 13% in 2027. This financial shift poses a direct challenge to consumers who rely on these exchanges for affordable medical care.

Also read ACA Open Enrollment 2027: Key Changes and Challenges

Cynthia Cox, vice president and director of the ACA program at KFF, explained that these price increases are driven by multiple factors including rising healthcare costs and hospital market concentration. Additional elements contributing to the inflation include the No Surprises Act, which took effect in 2022 to ban surprise billing, and the rising availability of GLP-1 weight loss drugs.

The impact of these increased costs will fall most heavily on individuals who do not qualify for financial subsidies. Many of these unsubsidized enrollees have already moved into bronze plans, which represent the cheapest tier of coverage available. Cynthia Cox noted that a significant number of these individuals may struggle to afford their coverage into the next year, potentially leading to a drop in enrollment numbers.

Advertisement

Regulatory Shifts and Enrollment Challenges

Big changes to the exchange structure include expiring financial assistance, potential delays in working with brokers, and new restrictions on immigrants. Financial help, including premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions, is now restricted for many groups of people who were previously eligible for these benefits. These regulatory shifts are designed to tighten access but have created uncertainty for millions of potential enrollees.

The Trump administration has been actively removing ACA enrollees from the program as part of a campaign against what it characterizes as waste, fraud, and abuse. In September, Vice President JD Vance and other officials in the Republican administration announced plans to remove 760,000 ACA enrollees from public healthcare exchanges. These officials alleged that the individuals were either fraudulently enrolled in the program or simply did not exist in the system.

Vance stated that the discovery and canceled subsidy payments for these hundreds of thousands of people from the exchanges would result in 2.2 billion dollars in cost savings. This administration-wide crackdown on fraud has contributed to a climate of distrust and confusion among current beneficiaries. It remains unclear how many more people will drop off of ACA coverage in 2027 due to these enforcement actions.

Historical Context and Future Projections

The price of ACA insurance has risen sharply for many people during Trump's second term after Republicans opposed extending COVID-era subsidies. These subsidies had helped offset the costs of health insurance for most enrollees during the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden. The political opposition to extending these financial aids resulted in 1.2 million fewer people signing up for coverage in the exchanges previously.

As of February, roughly 19.2 million people in the United States were actively enrolled in ACA marketplace health plans, according to the Department of Health and Human Services website. The number of enrollees had grown during the COVID-19 pandemic when enhanced subsidies became available through the American Rescue Plan Act and Inflation Reduction Act. Both of those legislative measures were signed into law by President Biden to stimulate economic recovery and healthcare access.

Advertisement

New regulations starting in 2027 will also limit tax credits for certain lawfully present immigrants, a move that could result in an additional 1 million uninsured individuals over time. Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues its efforts to streamline the system by removing questionable entries. A CMS fact sheet about open enrollment distributed on Friday claims that Americans using HealthCare.gov will have robust access to low-cost plans despite the broader market trends.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Unresolved Questions

Cynthia Cox at KFF expressed uncertainty about the exact number of people who will leave the market in 2027. She highlighted that the combination of higher premiums, immigration eligibility changes, and anti-fraud efforts suggests there will be fewer people enrolled in this market. However, she added that it will be harder to understand exactly why enrollment is declining due to the complex interplay of these factors.

Healthcare experts emphasize that the removal of subsidies and the tightening of eligibility criteria will disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. The shift away from expanded financial aid represents a major policy change from the recent past. Consumers are urged to review their coverage options carefully before the Jan. 15 deadline to avoid gaps in insurance.

The interplay between federal policy decisions and market realities continues to shape the landscape of American healthcare. With the ACA facing new headwinds, the focus shifts to how insurers will adjust their offerings and how consumers will adapt to the new financial environment. The coming months will reveal the true extent of the decline in marketplace participation and the impact on individual households across the nation.