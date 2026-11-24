Splitting the gap between S and SE, as well as 2027 and 2028.

Mid-year model automobiles are like safeties in football games: rare, but maybe not as uncommon as you might guess at first. But the latest in that tradition,, doesn’t just split the difference between 2027 and 2028; it also slides between the S and SE models that make up the lower tiers of the lineup, while bringing along some of the sweet features from the top-shelf GTI Autobahn trim.

In other words, it has the makings of a Goldilocks special. First, a dash of history.

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“Rabbit” was the name originally used by VW for the Golf in the U.S. and Canadian markets back in the days ofthat arrived in 1979 in the Great White North and in ‘83 in the States. In honor of that first GTI, this new trim includes an adorable little chrome bunny on its hatch, in addition to blacked-out mirror caps, grille, and other trim bits scattered around the exterior that replace red items on other members of the current GTI family. The GTI Rabbit Edition also boasts the first North American use of Dark Moss Green Metallic, a paint job previously reserved for.

The 19-inch black wheels come from the Golf R, and are wrapped as standard in summer performance tires, versus the all-season rubber that normally comes with less-expensive GTIs. But the most notable change on the fun side is the presence of the DCC adaptive dampers, for which you otherwise would have to spring for the top-shelf Autobahn trim to get.

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Inside, meanwhile, the Rabbit Edition picks up the GTI SE’s GTI Clubsport ArtVelours material on its comfy yet supportive front buckets and rear bench. Like all other current GTIs, unfortunately, the Rabbit Edition forces buyers to use a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic to change the gears tied to its 241-horsepower turbocharged inline-four; the manual gearbox remains locked in the past. Still, if you can look past that, the Rabbit Edition has the makings of a steal.

Volkswagen hasn’t announced pricing yet—that’ll come closer to its on-sale date of Q2 2027—but seeing as how the carmaker is quite explicit about where it lands in the lineup, expect it to come in the $36,250 of the GTI S and the $40,240 of the GTI SE, plus or minus any little price bumps they might pick up in the next half model year.and Jalopnik, among other outlets. You can often find him test-driving new cars in New York City, cursing the slow-moving traffic surrounding him.