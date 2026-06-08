2026 World Cup Young Player of the Tournament Odds: Lamine Yamal Favored

Can anyone — or anything — stop Lamine Yamal from winning Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup? See the odds.

Ask anyone who is favored to win Young Player of the Tournament for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, and presumably, you would struggle to hear a name other than Lamine Yamal.

The Spanish sensation, at only 18, is already viewed as one of the game's greatest players — and he hasn't even come close to his prime. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated.

Read more aboutLennart Karl: +550 Nico O'Reilly: +1200 Endrick: +1600 There are a million and one reasons why Yamal is favored to win this award, beginning with the fact that in 2024, he became the youngest player to ever participate in the UEFA Euros and the youngest player to ever win Young Player of the Tournament at the Euros. In 2025, Yamal was the runner-up for the Ballon d'Or — the top individual award in international soccer — and he won his first La Liga Player of the Season award for the 2025-26 season.

To put both of those accomplishments into context, Lionel Messi is a nine-time Ballon d'Or winner and eight-time La Liga Player of the season winner, and Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, meaning those awards are truly delivered to the best players of the generation. However, if there were a single thing that could stand in the way of Yamal winning the award, it could be his health.

He has been battling a hamstring injury dating back to late April, and though he is expected to be ready for Spain's World Cup opener,2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceGet more from the FIFA Men's World Cup2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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