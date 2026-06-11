2026 World Cup Schedule: U.S. vs. Paraguay, U.S. vs. Australia, U.S. vs. Turkey

The U.S. will play its first-round games against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday, June 12, and then against Australia at Lumen Seattle on Friday, June 19. The U.S. will conclude its first-round games on Thursday, June 25, against Turkey at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The U.S. ' first-round games will kick off at 9 p.m. ET against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood , California, on Friday, June 12 . The U.S. has a 3 p.m. ET kickoff vs. Australia at Lumen Seattle on Friday, June 19 , and then a 10 p.m. ET start on Thursday, June 25 , back at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood against Turkey .

The tournament begins on June 11, with co-host Mexico playing the opener in Mexico City against South Africa. The U.S. and Canada will play their first games a day later in Los Angeles and Toronto, respectively. The group stage runs until June 27





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2026 World Cup U.S. Paraguay Australia Turkey Sofi Stadium Lumen Seattle June 12 June 19 June 25 Mexico City Los Angeles Toronto Inglewood Lumen Seattle June 11 June 27 Group Stage First-Round Games Tournament

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