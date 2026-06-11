2026 World Cup Live Blog: Mexico vs South Africa, Opening Ceremony, and More

A live blog covering the 2026 World Cup, including updates on Mexico vs South Africa, team news, and the opening ceremony.

Follow Daily Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news , and updates as Mexico vs South Africa kicks off the 2026 World Cup following the opening ceremony .

Police now providing us an escort, plenty of police presence, and a 40-minute journey to the stadium have caused delays. The grand opening, World Cup countdown, and the atmosphere keep building. Mexico and South Africa have the small task of setting the tone for the tournament tonight. The 30 most iconic World Cup moments are also available.

Being able to cope with the heat is everything in this World Cup





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World Cup 2026 Mexico South Africa Opening Ceremony Team News Updates Escort Police Presence Journey Delay Grand Opening World Cup Countdown Atmosphere Mexico Vs South Africa Heat Cope Iconic Moments Opening Game

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