2026 World Cup Knockout Stage Odds: Favorites and Host Hopes

An analysis of the betting odds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup's new 48-team format, highlighting favorites like France and Spain to reach the Round of 16, and the expectations for host nations Mexico, USA, and Canada to advance from their groups and win in the Round of 32.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup features a new format with 48 teams, changing the structure of the knockout stage . Previously, the Round of 16 was the first knockout round, but now with an expanded field, the Round of 32 becomes the initial knockout stage , followed by the Round of 16.

As of June 1, betting odds from FanDuel Sportsbook indicate which nations are favored to win at least one knockout stage match and advance to the Round of 16. France and Spain are among the top favorites to not only reach but also excel in the knockout phase. France has a strong recent record, reaching the quarterfinals in 2014, winning the tournament in 2018, and finishing as runner-up in 2022. Their last group-stage elimination occurred in 2010.

Spain, after winning the 2010 World Cup, experienced group-stage exits in 2014 and Round of 16 eliminations in both 2018 and 2022. The three host nations-Mexico, the United States, and Canada-are all expected to progress from their groups and win their Round of 32 matches. Mexico has a history of Round of 16 appearances, losing at that stage every tournament from 1994 to 2018, but failed to advance from the group in 2022.

The USA made the Round of 16 in 2010 and 2014, missed the 2018 tournament, and returned to the Round of 16 in 2022. Canada, however, has never won or drawn a World Cup match and has never advanced past the group stage. The 2026 tournament, co-hosted by these three nations, will see them aiming to leverage home advantage to achieve deeper runs. Power rankings and player evaluations are also circulating, highlighting the depth and competition expected.

The betting landscape reflects confidence in traditional powers like France and Spain, while the hosts carry the hope of fans to defy historical outcomes and make a significant impact in the revised format





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2026 World Cup FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage Round Of 16 Round Of 32 Betting Odds Fanduel Sportsbook France Spain Mexico USA Canada Host Nations Group Stage World Cup Expansion

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