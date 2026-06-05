2026 World Cup Group E preview: Germany has dark horse Ecuador lurking

Spare a moment for Curacao, who are heading into their first-ever World Cup, only to face what very well could be this tournament's group of death.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Euro 2024 – Round of 16 – Germany v Denmark – Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany – June 29, 2024 Germany’s Kai Havertz celebrates scoring their first goal with Leroy Sane REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo Spare a moment for Curacao, who are heading into their first-ever World Cup, only to face what very well could be this tournament’s group of death.

Then there are the defensive stalwarts, Ecuador, who finished second in South American qualifying behind the defending world champions, Argentina. The former Dutch colony’s reprieve? The 2023 African Cup of Nations winners, the Ivory Coast, have a soccer history as rich as any to come from the continent. After back-to-back group-stage eliminations, Germany – under Julian Nagelsmann – will be looking to get back on track in North America.

The Germans were sluggish as defending champions in Russia eight years ago and shocked by Japan in Qatar in 2022, but their performance at Euro 2024 will have offered some hope of a change in fortunes. As hosts, Germany was much more like its old self before going down to eventual champions Spain in the quarter-finals when Mikel Merino netted in the final minute of extra time.

Germany was less convincing in World Cup qualifying, losing 2-0 in its opening match against an average Slovakia outfit before limping to wins over Northern Ireland. Nagelsmann’s side eventually rediscovered its form with a 6-0 victory over Slovakia in a winner-takes-all final group game. The squad that Nagelsmann has selected for the World Cup is stacked with talent, but it remains to be seen if they can shake off the ghosts of 2018 and 2022.

Their midfield, in particular, is packed to the brim with technical players, with Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz among the most promising young players in Europe, although the latter will have to shake off what was a disastrous first season at Liverpool. The World Cup will prove a test of his mettle.

Where the Germans may come undone is a lack of depth up front; Nick Woltemade is coming into the tournament off an up-and-down campaign at Newcastle, while Deniz Undav and Maximilian Beier do not inspire confidence that they can lead the line for a World Cup challenger. Kai Havertz is more than capable of coming up with a big goal, as demonstrated by his strike in the recent Champions League final, but he, too, is patchy.

In any case, Germany should have more than enough to qualify from a group consisting of Ecuador, Curacao, and Ivory Coast and avoid a third successive group-stage elimination in the process. Havertz may not be the flashiest player – or Germany’s best – but his role at the World Cup could be crucial.

Nagelsmann has at his disposal a technical midfield capable of dominating almost any game, but it will matter little if they cannot put the ball in the back of the net. Havertz, in the absence of a Miroslav Klose-type player, has proved himself on the big stage, scoring in Champions League finals in 2021 and 2026. He could be crucial to Die Mannschaft this summer.

Waldemar Anton , Nathaniel Brown , David Raum , Antonio Rüdiger , Nico Schlotterbeck , Jonathan Tah , Malick Thiaw Pascal Gross , Joshua Kimmich , Felix Nmecha , Aleksandar Pavlovic , Angelo Stiller , Leon Goretzka , Florian Wirtz , Jamie Leweling Maximilian Beier , Kai Havertz , Lennart Karl , Jamal Musiala , Leroy Sané , Deniz Undav , Nick Woltemade Perhaps the most resolute team to come out of South America, Ecuador is remarkably difficult to break down, specifically down the middle. Moises Caicedo is one of the most dominant holding midfielders in the world, currently playing for Chelsea.

Willian Pacho became the first Ecuadorian to win the UEFA Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain, and Piero Hincapie started opposite his compatriot with Arsenal on Saturday in Budapest. Beccacece has paired his defensive jackpot with an attack that stresses high-energy counter-pressing and dynamic play down the wings. This is a dark horse to make a significant run in North America. Caicedo helped anchor Chelsea to a Club World Cup title at MetLife Stadium last summer.

He is the first reinforcement of Ecuador’s defense but is also a brilliant box-to-box talent who can carry play in both halves of the field.

Willian Pacho , Piero Hincapié , Joel Ordóñez , Félix Torres , Pervis Estupiñán , Yaimar Medina , Ángelo Preciado , Jackson Porozo Alan Minda , Moisés Caicedo , Jordy Alcívar , Denil Castillo , John Yeboah , Alan Franco , Pedro Vite , Kendry Páez , Nilson Angulo , Gonzalo Plata FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – International Friendly – Scotland v Curacao – Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain – May 30, 2026 Curacao’s Tahith Chong scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File PhotoCuracao not only made history with its first-ever World Cup qualification, but it became the smallest nation by both land area and population to qualify for the famed tournament.

The former Dutch colony, which remains a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, has strong European influence. Despite its underdog status, Curuaco plays within a structured system that stresses possession and quick distribution, and this has been its calling card.

However, the defense is playing as well as ever, conceding just three goals in 10 qualifying matches. The heart of Curacao’s midfield and captain is its most experienced player. Currently playing in Turkey’s top flight, he has extensive experience in Europe, including spells at Aston Villa, Reading, Cardiff City, and Watford.

Riechedly Bazoer , Joshua Brenet , Roshon van Eijma , Sherel Floranus , Deveron Fonville , Jurien Gaari , Armando Obispo , Shurandy Sambo Juninho Bacuna , Leandro Bacuna , Livano Comenencia , Kevin Felida , Ar’jany Martha , Tyrese Noslin , Godfried Roemeratoe Jeremy Antonisse , Tahith Chong , Kenji Gorre , Sontje Hansen , Gervane Kastaneer , Brandley Kuwas , Jurgen Locadia , Jearl Margaritha It is remarkable that the Ivory Coast’s golden generation never made it beyond the group stages at the World Cup between 2006 and 2014, despite qualifying for three straight tournaments with the likes of Didier Drogba, Didier Zokore, and Kolo and Yaya Toure among their ranks.

In 2006 and 2010, however, the Ivory Coast found itself in the group of death, finishing behind Argentina and the Netherlands in Germany and behind Brazil and Portugal in South Africa. In 2014, when it had finally drawn a forgiving group, the Ivory Coast seemed on course for the knockout stages in the dying minutes of its final group game against Greece, but conceded a controversial last-minute penalty to crash out.

Now, after a 12-year hiatus, the Ivory Coast is back on the world stage after a near-faultless performance in qualifying. Emerse Faé’s side racked up 26 points from a possible 30 without conceding a single goal to finish one point ahead of Gabon. Faé might not have the legends of old to call upon, but there are plenty of players on his side that can make an impact this summer.

Nicolas Pépé has shaken off the doubters that plagued him since his big-money move to Arsenal seven years ago and comes to the World Cup as a La Liga Player of the Season nominee after an excellent season at Villarreal, while RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande is reportedly attracting suitors across Europe after a phenomenal season in Germany. Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangaré provides a robust and reliable option at the base of the Ivory Coast midfield, while Franck Kessié can dominate midfield in a box-to-box role.

Amad Diallo had a disappointing season at Manchester United but has the potential to change a game on his day, and Simon Adingra offers plenty of pace out wide. Ivory Coast once again finds itself in a difficult World Cup group, facing daunting opponents in Germany and Ecuador, but there is no reason the African nation can’t pick up a result.

Besides, the expansion of the World Cup to a 48-team tournament means the majority of third-placed teams will qualify, and Ivory Coast should have little trouble getting past Curacao. Yan Diomande set the Bundesliga alight with his performances for RB Leipzig this season. The 19-year-old winger scored 12 times in 33 Bundesliga appearances, with Liverpool and PSG reportedly locked in a battle for his signature, which is likely to cost over $150 million.

An eye-catching performance at the World Cup could intensify that battle.

: Emmanuel Agbadou , Clément Akpa , Ousmane Diomande , Guela Doué , Ghislain Konan , Odilon Kossounou , Evan Ndicka , Wilfried Singo : Seko Fofana , Parfait Guiagon , Franck Kessié , Christ Inao Oulaï , Ibrahim Sangaré , Jean Michaël Seri : Simon Adingra , Ange-Yoan Bonny , Amad Diallo , Oumar Diakité , Yan Diomande , Evann Guessand , Nicolas Pépé , Bazoumana Touré , Elye Wahi Sunday, June 14: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20: Ecuador vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020.

He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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