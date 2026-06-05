2026 World Cup Group A preview: Can co-hosts Mexico break curse?

When Mexico officially kicks off the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the famed Estadio Azteca on June 11, it will become the first nation ever to host three

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – International Friendly – Mexico v United States – Akron Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico – October 15, 2024 Mexico’s Raul Jimenez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Fernando Carranza/File PhotoWorld Cup from the famed Estadio Azteca on June 11, it will become the first nation ever to host three different World Cups.

El Tri will also hope that a return to home soil can exorcise a curse that has hung over them for the last 40 years. They have not reached the quarterfinals at a World Cup since 1986, and — after being eliminated in the Round of 16 at every tournament from 1994-2018 — they crashed out of the group stage in Qatar four years ago for the first time since 1978.

El Tri will hope to find similar success to that of past stints as World Cup hosts. Mexico has reached the quarterfinals in each of the two other times the game’s greatest tournament came to their shores. It would be a welcome change of pace for the North American powerhouse, which has fallen on significantly disappointing times at the World Cup.

They broke a seven-year curse of being eliminated in the Round of 16 by failing to escape the group stage in Qatar. There are concerns about the defense, as Celtic’s Julián Araujo is unavailable due to injury, and there is uncertainty about who can fill in on the left wingThe veteran striker is by far Mexico’s top man, despite being 34.

Playing for Fulham in England’s Premier League, Jimenez has been a mainstay in Europe for more than a decade, playing with Spanish powerhouses Atletico Madrid and legendary Portuguese side Benfica before moving to England, where he starred with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jesús Gallardo , Israel Reyes , César Montes , Jorge Sánchez , Johan Vásquez , Mateo Chávez Gilberto Mora , Edson Álvarez , Orbelín Pineda , Luis Romo , Brian Gutiérrez , Obed Vargas , César Huerta , Luis Chávez , Erik Lira , Álvaro Fidalgo , Roberto Alvarado Armando González , Raúl Jiménez , Julián Quiñones , Santiago Giménez , Guillermo Martínez , Alexis Vega Soccer Football – International Friendly – South Africa v Nicaragua – Orlando Stadium, Soweto, South Africa – May 29, 2026 South Africa’s Lyle Foster and Tshepang Moremi react REUTERS/Siphiwe SibekoSouth Africa is back in the World Cup for the first time since hosting the competition 16 years ago.

Veteran manager Hugo Broos, who is expected to call it quits after this tournament, has built a team based heavily on familiarity. The majority of Bafana Bafana’s roster is made up of players who come from CAF Champions League winners and Club World Cup participants, Mamelodi Sundowns, and the Betway Premiership champions, Orlando Pirates. They are an aggressive, pressing side hoping to make it out of the group stage for the first time ever.

They have the benefit of being in a manageable group, so it is not completely out of the question. The 25-year-old forward is a rarity on this South African squad because he plays in Europe. Foster is coming off a 2025-26 campaign in which he scored three goals in 26 matches for Burnley in the Premier League, though a 19th-place finish saw them relegated back to the Championship.

He is a physical option up top whose hold-up play complements South Africa’s pressing tendencies.

Khuliso Mudau , Nkosinathi Sibisi , Ime Okon , Khulumani Ndamane , Aubrey Modiba , Samukelo Kabini , Thabang Matuludi , Olwethu Makhanya , Kamgogelo Sebelebele , Bradley Cross , Mbekezeli Mbokazi Oswin Appollis , Iqraam Rayners , Tshepang Moremi , Relebohile Mofokeng , Evidence Makgopa , Themba Zwane , Lyle Foster , Thapelo Maseko FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – World Cup – UEFA Qualifiers – Group L – Czech Republic v Gibraltar – Andruv Stadion, Olomouc, Czech Republic – November 17, 2025 Czech Republic players pose for a team group photo before the match REUTERS/David W Cerny/File PhotoA disappointing group-stage effort saw the Czechs finish second behind Croatia – not a disastrous result in isolation.

However, the humiliating 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands at the tail end of the campaign led to Ivan Hasek’s dismissal and the Czechs being written off ahead of their playoff campaign. Those doubts appeared to have a strong basis when they went 2-0 down to Ireland in the opening 23 minutes of their playoff semi-final in Prague in an opening quarter where they simply didn’t look interested.

They were offered a lifeline four minutes later when Ireland’s Ryan Manning needlessly fouled Ladislav Krejci in the area, and Patrik Schick converted the penalty. Krejci completed the comeback four minutes from time, and Czechia eventually prevailed on penalties. They dispatched a fancied Denmark outfit via the same means five days later, after drawing 2-2 again.

They are undoubtedly a limited side, but they have shown tremendous spirit to make the World Cup, and they now find themselves in a distinctly even group where every team is capable of finishing top or bottom. Czechia’s chances of qualifying will at least partially depend on how they handle playing in the heat of Mexico and Atlanta against teams far more used to those conditions than they are.

On the face of it, Ladislav Krejci has endured a season to forget. The Czech center back featured prominently in Wolverhampton’s defense as they finished rock bottom of the Premier League. But his performances stood out, even in those difficult circumstances, and then there were those five days in March. Krejci, as captain, scored against both Ireland and Denmark to help take both games to penalties and also demonstrated leadership throughout.

Pavel Sulc may be the creative heartbeat of the Czech team, but Krejci is just as important at the back.

: Vladimír Coufal , David Douděra , Tomáš Holeš , Robin Hranáč , Štěpán Chaloupek , David Jurásek , Ladislav Krejčí , Jaroslav Zelený , David Zima : Lukás Cerv , Vladimir Darida , Lukás Provod , Michal Sadílek , Hugo Sochůrek , Alexandr Sojka , Tomáš Souček : Adam Hložek , Tomáš Chorý , Mojmír Chytil , Jan Kuchta , Patrik Schick , Matej Vydra , Denis Višinský South Korea made the last-16 in Qatar in dramatic fashion, with Hwang Hee-Chan’s injury-time strike against a rotated Portugal enough to secure qualification from a difficult group also featuring Uruguay and Ghana.

South Korea strolled through qualification without losing a game in the third phase of AFC qualifying, taking 22 points from 10 games as they finished six points clear of Jordan in second place. They boast experience throughout, especially through LAFC’s Son Heung-Min and Bayern Munich center half Kim Min-Jae, although Son is scoreless after 13 MLS games this season and Kim has become a bit-part player at Bayern.

Meanwhile, Hwang, the hero of 2022, is coming into the World Cup off a dismal campaign with Wolves, scoring just twice as Wolves were relegated to the Championship in last place. Still, Son can very much have an impact at the tournament in what will almost certainly be his final World Cup, and Hwang has shown that he can produce big moments for his country.

Oh Hyeon-Gyu, formerly of Celtic and Genk, is also in decent goalscoring form for Besiktas after scoring eight times in 16 games since moving to the Turkish club in January. In one of the most evenly-matched groups of the tournament, a moment of quality from a standout player could prove everything and South Korea is fortunate to have more than a few of them.

Son failed to find the back of the net in Qatar four years ago, a tournament where he captained his national side. Aged 33, he is no longer at the peak of his powers, but he possesses the experience to still be an influential presence in this South Korean side.

Thursday, June 11: South Korea vs. Czechia, 10 p.m. Thursday, June 18: Mexico vs. South Korea, 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 24: South Africa vs. South Korea, 9 p.m. Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America .

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