2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds and Prediction (Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane Set as Favorites)

The 2026 World Cup is set to finally begin this week, and in case you didn't know, there are more ways to bet on this than just wagering on who will win. One o

Kylian Mbappe is set as the +600 favorite to win the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images The 2026 World Cup is set to finally begin this week, and in case you didn't know, there are more ways to bet on this than just One of the most popular and fun futures to bet on is who will win the Golden Boot, which is given to the tournament's top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot in 2022, and he's once again set as the favorite to win it again in 2026. Who Will Win the Golden Boot? Every article you read and podcast you listen to is probably going to give you Mbappe, Kane, or another top option to win the Golden Boot. If you want a dark horse, I have one for you here.

Consider Luis Diaz of Colombia. He took a significant step forward in his development this season, scoring 26 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old is now set to lead a stout Colombian offensive attack in this year's World Cup, having already scored 22 goals for his country throughout his eight years on the team.

Diaz was awarded the Golden Boot at the 2021 Copa America, alongside Lionel Messi, so he already has international goalscoring pedigree. How deep Colombia is going to go in the tournament is its biggest question mark.

Remember, this award takes into consideration goals in both the Group Stage and the Knockout Stage, so if a player's country fails to advance or has a quick exit in the Round of 32 or the quarterfinals, he's likely not going to win this award. Still, I think like Diaz at his 75-1 number, and if Colombia can win Group K against Portugal, he's going to be in an even better spot ahead of the knockout stage.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.





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