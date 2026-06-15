2026 World Cup Golden Boot: Kai Havertz Skyrockets Up Oddsboard

Germany's Kai Havertz has surged up the oddsboard. Check out the latest odds to win the Golden Boot award at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Kai Havertz surged up the oddsboard from +1900 to +950 after his two-goal performance in Germany's 7-1 rout over Curaçao. Havertz became the first German player to record a brace in consecutive World Cups since Miroslav Klose did so in 2006 and 2010. The German forward now sits third on the Golden Boot oddsboard, only trailing Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane .

While Havertz made a big move, no player's odds have taken a bigger leap through the first four days of the tournament than Folarin Balogun. Prior to the tournament, the U.S. men's national team's striker was not even listed on some books, and +10000 at some— that's 100-1. Now, after scoring two goals in USA's opening win vs. Paraguay, his odds have shortened dramatically to +1800.

Balogun went from not even being in the Golden Boot discussion to sixth on the oddsboard, ahead of huge names like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Seeing this big of a shift on the oddsboard is extremely unprecedented this early in the tournament. But the books fully believe Balogun's dominance is here to stay. The Golden Boot award is given to the top goalscorer of the tournament and should be one of the most popular individual betting markets this summer.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more aboutBalogun's performance in the U.S. opener was historic on several accounts. Here's some context provided by FOX Sports Research:Balogun became the second American man ever to score two goals in the first half of a World Cup match, and the first since 1930 .

Bert Patenaude scored a hat-trick that game in 1930, and it also came against Paraguay; he is the only American man to have a hat-trick in a World Cup match. This was Balogun's first World Cup appearance, meaning this was his first time scoring in the World Cup. Balogun became the first American man to have multiple goals in a World Cup game since Patenaude in 1930.

Balogun became the fifth U.S. man with multiple career World Cup goals Despite Balogun's stellar play, Kylian Mbappé remains the favorite at +650 with Harry Kane right on his heels at +700. Mbappé is France’s most accomplished active player and became the national team’s captain after the 2022 World Cup.

He won the Golden Boot at that tournament with eight goals, including a hat trick in the final, and played a key role in France’s 2018 World Cup title.





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