2026 World Cup Bracket Opens Door for Early Historic Matchups Including Messi vs Ronaldo

The expanded 48-team format for the 2026 FIFA World Cup could see legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo meet earlier in the knockout stage, along with potential rematches of the 2022 final and Brazil's 2014 semifinal loss to Germany. Analysis of the new bracket structure reveals possible pathways for these marquee fixtures, though some scenarios remain unlikely. The U.S. national team's roster announcement also adds to the buildup for the tournament.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, expanded to 48 teams, introduces a new bracket format that could lead to several historic matchups occurring earlier in the knockout stage than in previous editions.

One of the most discussed possibilities is a showdown between legendary forwards Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have never met on the World Cup stage. While a quarterfinal encounter is considered the most probable if both players' countries-Argentina and Portugal-win their groups, the new structure allows for a Round of 32 meeting under specific, unlikely circumstances.

For that to happen, Argentina would need to finish third in its group while Portugal wins its group, and then the bracket alignment would need to allow Portugal to be matched against that specific third-place team. A Round of 16 meeting is also possible but would require both teams to finish second in their groups, which is not their expected outcome.

The structure also prevents a meeting before the quarterfinals if both teams win their groups, which is the scenario most analysts anticipate. The anticipation for a Messi-Ronaldo World Cup clash is heightened given their impending retirements from international football, making any potential encounter a once-in-a-generation event for fans. Another marquee fixture that could materialize early is a rematch of the dramatic 2022 World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The two nations delivered an instant classic, with Argentina prevailing in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw through extra time. Under the new 48-team format, the bracket rules make it impossible for the defending champion and the runner-up to meet before the quarterfinals, regardless of their group-stage finishes.

However, three distinct pathways lead to a quarterfinal showdown: both teams win their groups, both finish second, or one wins its group while the other finishes second-provided both win their Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches in any of those scenarios. This makes the quarterfinal the earliest and most likely stage for a reunion of the 2022 finalists, adding another layer of intrigue to the tournament's latter stages.

The format also opens the door-albeit a narrow one-for a Brazil-Germany encounter earlier than their famous 2014 semifinal meeting, where Germany stunned Brazil 7-1. That match remains one of the most shocking results in World Cup history, and a desire for redemption has lingered among Brazilian fans. For the two soccer giants to meet in the Round of 32, Germany must win its group while Brazil finishes third.

Even then, Germany's opponent in that first knockout round would be drawn from four possible third-place finishers, so a direct matchup is not guaranteed. A Round of 16 meeting is more plausible and, in fact, becomes the most likely early knockout stage confrontation between them when considering all possible combinations of group results. If both teams win their groups and their Round of 32 matches, they would face each other in the Round of 16.

The same outcome occurs if both finish second in their groups, or if Brazil finishes second and Germany finishes third-again, assuming both win their initial knockout matches. While individually each scenario has low probability, collectively they make a Round of 16 clash the most probable stage for a Brazil-Germany game in the 2026 tournament.

In other news, the United States Men's National Team has announced its official 26-player roster for the 2026 World Cup, where it will compete as a host nation. Among the selections is Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan, who brings experience and versatility to the squad. The USMNT advanced to the Round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup before being eliminated by the Netherlands in a 3-1 defeat.

With a home tournament forthcoming, the team's ambition is to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002. An interesting potential obstacle in that quest could be a rematch with the Dutch side, the very team that knocked them out in Qatar. For the US and Netherlands to meet in the Round of 32, the U.S. would need to win its group while the Netherlands finishes third in its group.

Given that the Netherlands is widely expected to top its group, this scenario is highly improbable. Nevertheless, the expanded format increases the number of group-stage permutations, making such an outcome theoretically possible, though far from likely. The new 48-team structure fundamentally changes the strategic calculus for all participating nations.

While traditional powerhouses still aim to win their groups to secure a more favorable path, the inclusion of third-place teams in the knockout bracket means that even a second-best group finish does not necessarily spell disaster. Conversely, a group winner might still encounter a strong third-place finisher in the Round of 32. The format ensures that more teams survive the group stage, increasing the total number of knockout matches and the potential for unexpected-and historic-pairings.

Fans can look forward to a tournament where the possibility of iconic rivalries reigniting, or new legends being forged, begins earlier than ever before. The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, promises to be a landmark event not just for its scale but for the narrative-rich encounters the new bracket could produce from the very first knockout round





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