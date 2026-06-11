2026 World Cup: A New Era Begins with Expanded Format and Diverse Coaching Talent

The 2026 World Cup kicks off with historic 48-team format, and Daily Mail Sport ranks all 48 head coaches from least to most likely to succeed.

The 2026 World Cup is finally here, with the opening match just hours away at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. This 23rd edition of football's premier tournament marks a historic shift as it debuts the expanded 48-team format, allowing more nations than ever to compete on the global stage.

Hosts Mexico face South Africa in the opening game, while debutants like Curacao, Cape Verde, Uzbekistan, and Jordan prepare to make their first appearances. The expanded format has ignited debates about competitive balance, but it also promises greater diversity and excitement. Managers from all 48 teams carry the hopes of their nations, each bringing unique tactical philosophies and leadership styles.

From seasoned veterans to rookie head coaches, the tournament will test their ability to adapt, inspire, and outmaneuver opponents under immense pressure. As the action unfolds, Daily Mail Sport offers an in-depth ranking of all 48 head coaches, evaluating their likelihood of success based on squad strength, experience, and tactical nous. The coaching carousel has been particularly eventful leading up to the tournament.

Carlo Ancelotti, fresh from a four-season stint at Real Madrid, took over Brazil in May 2025, marking his first international role. His tactical flexibility and man-management skills make Brazil a formidable contender.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel, appointed by the English FA in 2025, has made bold squad selections, leaving out some technically gifted players to prioritize defensive solidity and high pressing. Other notable managers include Sebastien Migne of Haiti, who led his side to their second World Cup after a decisive playoff win, and Sebastien Desabre, who ended DR Congo's 50-year World Cup drought.

Lower-ranked coaches like Sergej Barbarez (Bosnia) and Darren Bazeley (New Zealand) face uphill battles but have proven their capabilities in regional competitions. The diversity of backgrounds-from club football in Europe to youth national teams-adds intrigue to every match. At the top of the rankings, managers like Didier Deschamps (France), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), and Luis de la Fuente (Spain) have deep tournament experience and cohesive squads.

However, dark horses such as Jamal Sellami (Jordan) and Bubista (Cape Verde) have shown tactical acumen in qualifying. The expanded format also means more matches, increasing the importance of squad rotation and fitness management. The group stage will be the first major test, with several top-tier nations meeting early. As the tournament progresses, in-game adjustments and psychological resilience will separate the contenders from the pretenders.

Whether it's a seasoned tactician or a debutant dreamer, every manager has a story to tell. The 2026 World Cup promises to be the most unpredictable and inclusive yet, with football's global reach at its peak. Fans around the world are ready for a month of drama, joy, and heartbreak as the beautiful game writes its next chapter





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