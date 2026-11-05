2026 WNBA Free Agency Preview: Top Unrestricted Players

Analyze the top unrestricted free agents for the 2027 WNBA season, including Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Mitchell, and Jackie Young. See how their decisions could reshape league power dynamics.

The conclusion of the 2026 WNBA season following the Golden State Valkyries first championship victory marks the official end of the basketball calendar for this year. While the formal start of free agency remains several months away, strategic planning for the 2027 roster landscape has already begun among front offices across the league. The upcoming market features a significant concentration of elite talent available as unrestricted free agents, creating potential seismic shifts in competitive balance.

Collier Mitchell And Young Lead Market

Napheesa Collier stands as perhaps the most pivotal figure in this upcoming free agent class due to her consistent excellence and current status with the Minnesota Lynx. She finished second in MVP voting for two consecutive years and remains fully healthy, making her availability a major variable for Western Conference standings. If she chooses to depart Minnesota, her decision could immediately alter the power hierarchy within the entire WNBA by weakening a perennial contender while strengthening any team that secures her services.

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Kelsey Mitchell delivered what is widely considered the greatest scoring season in league history during her tenure with the Indiana Fever. She accumulated a record-setting 1086 points with remarkable efficiency, shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. Her choice between re-signing with Indianapolis or testing the open market will determine whether the Fever remain the most dangerous offensive unit in professional basketball or if rival franchises gain access to an unstoppable primary scorer.

Jackie Young continues to prove herself as one of the most complete two-way wings currently active in the sport. Despite the Las Vegas Aces falling short of their championship objectives this year, Young has demonstrated repeatedly that she can serve as the second-best player on a title-winning squad. Any franchise possessing sufficient salary cap space will aggressively pursue her, though it remains difficult to envision her leaving Las Vegas while A'ja Wilson and head coach Becky Hammon remain part of the organization.

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Veteran Wings Impact Roster Construction

Kelsey Plum faced significant challenges during the 2026 season, playing only 17 games due to injury while with the Los Angeles Sparks. However, when healthy earlier in the campaign, she displayed the skill level that makes her a two-time champion valuable to any contender. A franchise capable of constructing a superior supporting cast around her compared to what the Sparks provided would find her to be an excellent signing option for immediate playoff contention.

Kayla Thornton emerged as arguably the best available role player in unrestricted free agency after contributing to the Golden State Valkyries championship run. Although she struggled against Angel Reese and played out of position at small-ball five due to center depth issues behind Kiah Stokes, she still led all Valkyries bench players in minutes during Game 7 of the Finals. Her versatility and willingness to handle defensive assignments make her a valuable asset for teams building around established star players.

DeWanna Bonner also navigated difficulties during the Finals but proved her worth by stepping up significantly when Allisha Gray missed most of the semifinals. As she approaches the 2027 season, her value lies in veteran leadership, length, scoring ability on the wing, and positional versatility. Teams seeking experienced contributors who can stabilize rotations during high-pressure postseason moments will view her as a prime target in the upcoming free agent period.