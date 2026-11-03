2026 US Election Day Features Record 164 Ballot Measures

Voters in 40 states face 164 statewide ballot measures on Election Day, covering abortion, voting rules, and transgender policies in a record-breaking midterm cycle.

Voters across the United States are confronting a historic volume of direct democracy initiatives on Election Day, addressing critical issues ranging from abortion access and same-sex marriage to voting regulations and transgender healthcare policies. This unprecedented ballot density occurs simultaneously with the 2026 midterm elections, where all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are contested alongside 39 gubernatorial races. The convergence of candidate politics and policy referendums marks a significant shift in how Americans engage with their government this cycle.

Record-Breaking Ballot Volume in 2026

A total of 164 statewide measures were certified for consideration across 40 states during 2026, representing the highest number in any even-year election since 2018. This figure reflects a 17 percent increase from the 140 measures voters considered during the 2022 midterm cycle, indicating a growing trend toward legislative action through the ballot box rather than state legislatures. Of the 164 total measures, 19 had already been decided by voters earlier in the year, leaving the remaining 145 to be decided on November 3.

Also read Election 2026: California ballot returns outpace 2022 as Election Day approaches

Residency in 39 states will require citizens to vote on these 145 statewide measures on November 3, with specific attention focused on high-stakes contests in Virginia, California, Missouri, and other key jurisdictions. Louisiana leads the nation with the highest number of measures at 15, while California and Colorado each follow closely with 14 measures on the ballot. Ballotpedia notes that the unusually crowded ballot extends far beyond partisan culture wars, with constitutional rights, bond issues, and public education governance emerging as common subjects.

Constitutional Rights and Abortion Policies

Virginia stands out as a focal point for constitutional rights questions, featuring two major measures that will reshape state law. Question 2 asks voters to remove existing language defining marriage as between one man and one woman, replacing it with a provision that prevents the state from denying marriage licenses based on sex, gender, or race. This amendment runs parallel to Virginia Question 1, which seeks to establish a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom covering decisions related to pregnancy.

Advertisement

Abortion policy is directly before voters in four states: Idaho, Missouri, Nevada, and Virginia. Three of these measures aim to establish or expand protections, while Missouri presents a unique case with a proposal to restrict access. Idaho Proposition 1 would establish a statutory right to reproductive freedom and privacy, whereas Nevada Question 6 would enshrine a right to abortion before fetal viability into the state constitution.

In contrast, Missouri Amendment 3 proposes to repeal the constitutional abortion protection that voters adopted in 2024. This amendment would prohibit abortion with specified exceptions and also addresses gender-transition procedures for minors. Together with measures in other states, these propositions highlight the deep division on reproductive rights and family planning across the country during this election cycle.

Election Administration and Voting Rules

Election administration has become a central theme of the 2026 ballot, with 34 statewide measures focusing on voter identification, citizenship requirements, and the mechanics of citizen initiatives. Voters in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, North Carolina, and Ohio are considering voter ID measures on November 3. This follows Oklahoma voters approving a similar voter identification question earlier in the year, signaling a coordinated push for stricter ID laws.

Additionally, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, South Dakota, and West Virginia have measures specifying that only U.S. citizens may vote in state and local elections. These rules aim to clarify or restrict the electorate based on citizenship status. The Alaska ballot also features a closely watched proposal to repeal the state's top-four primary and ranked choice voting system, which could significantly alter how candidates are selected in that state.

Advertisement

These proposals emerge amidst a broader political debate over election integrity and access. Because the midterms will determine control of the next Congress, and numerous state and local offices are contested, voters in some states are simultaneously choosing representatives and deciding the rules that will govern future elections for those representatives.

Transgender Rights and Sports Eligibility

Six statewide measures in five states address sex-based rules for youth sports and medical procedures for transgender minors. Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, and Washington are home to these contentious proposals. Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, and Washington are holding what Ballotpedia describes as the first statewide votes on sex-based eligibility requirements for school sports.

Colorado and Missouri separately have measures restricting certain medical or surgical procedures for transgender minors. The Missouri provision appears alongside the state's abortion proposal, creating a complex ballot where voters must decide on both reproductive rights and transgender healthcare restrictions simultaneously. These measures reflect a growing national focus on the intersection of gender identity, sports, and youth healthcare.