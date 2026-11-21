Discover the top 2026 UK television releases including Rob Brydon's Bill, a Killing Eve prequel, an FTX drama, and a new Bond star psychodrama.

Streaming platforms in the United Kingdom are preparing a robust slate of high-profile productions for 2026, featuring major stars and complex narratives. Viewers can expect a diverse mix of genres, from classic-style sitcoms and Cold War spy thrillers to biographical dramas and psychological romances.

Rob Brydon Leads Sitcom Bill

Rob Brydon stars as the titular character in the new sitcom Bill, available on BBC iPlayer. The story begins when Bill returns home to discover his wife of 37 years is in bed with the gardener, turning his life upside down. To cope with the upheaval, he agrees to rent out spare rooms in his spacious suburban house to four university freshers displaced by a fire at local halls of residence.

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The series draws comparisons to the 1970s classic Rising Damp, but Bill is portrayed as a kind-hearted landlord who prefers the term 'landfriend.' He is opposed to the lecherous Rigsby character, though some viewers may recall Brydon's breakthrough role as Keith in the 2000 series Marion And Geoff. The setup establishes a promising generation-clash comedy dynamic between the older homeowner and his new tenants.

Bill's new lodgers include Hettie, played by Ada Player, who is sweet and innocent. They also include Christian, a woke private school boy portrayed by Dylan Brady, and Zahra, a cynical medical student played by Yasmin Al-Khudhairi. The final tenant is James, a timid and studious character played by Harry Baxendale.

The students are not initially thrilled to reside in what they view as an old man's house rather than partying on campus. However, Bill is determined to make them feel at home. The six-episode series is set to explore the friction and humor that arises from this unexpected living arrangement.

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Killing Eve Prequel Set in 1982 Berlin

A six-part prequel to the hit thriller Killing Eve is scheduled for release in 2026 on BBC iPlayer. The series carries a 15 certificate and focuses on the formative years of Carolyn Martens, the eccentric and ruthless Head of MI6's Russia Desk. While Jodie Comer's Villanelle does not appear, the show features another energetic female lead with a fabulous wardrobe.

Set in East Berlin in 1982, the narrative follows Carolyn, played by Ann Skelly, who is also known by the alias Martha. The plot charts her breakout from the honeytrap roles routinely assigned to women in the male-dominated espionage world of the era. The city of secrets and lies provides a backdrop for her struggles to prove herself in a time before modern egalitarian standards.

Martha becomes involved with two men on opposite sides of the Iron Curtain during her first deep-cover assignment. She encounters CIA agent Kurt Fischer, played by Nate Mann, and Stasi officer Friedrich Baumann, portrayed by Jannis Niewöhner. Sparks fly as she navigates these dangerous relationships while filming in Lithuania during a chilly winter.

The production aims to evoke the Cold War era while breaking free from usual spy genre cliches. Much like its parent show, the series avoids drawing easy lines between good guys and bad guys. The story promises to delve into the moral complexities faced by intelligence officers during a tense geopolitical period.

FTX Drama Explores Cryptocurrency Fraud

The Altruists, an eight-episode drama available on Netflix with a 15 certificate, examines the romance and cryptocurrency fraud involving Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison. Both individuals went to prison in 2024 for their roles in the collapse of the crypto firm FTX. The series was written by Graham Moore, known for The Imitation Game.

The drama is described as a cross between Bonnie and Clyde and The Social Network. It explores how individuals with seemingly altruistic starting points can end up as villains. A central theme is Effective Altruism, the idea of making money to give it away, which pulls the characters together initially before compromises and revelations destroy their relationship.

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Anthony Boyle plays Sam Bankman-Fried, while Julia Garner portrays Caroline Ellison. The narrative jumps around in time to flesh out both characters and their interactions. The series dedicates significant attention to Ellison, depicting her as someone who lets mathematics guide her life.

Ellison's reliance on math is shown as a way to keep herself emotionally safe. The drama suggests that this approach sometimes leads to good outcomes but ultimately contributes to the downfall of both partners. The story provides a thorough look at how their personal and professional lives collapsed under the weight of fraud.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in The Drama

The Drama, a darkly hilarious psychodrama starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, is coming to Prime Video in 2026. The film carries a 15 certificate and follows Charlie, an awkward Englishman played by Pattinson, who pretends to be familiar with a novel being read by Emma, played by Zendaya, in a Massachusetts cafe. Despite his jolly awkwardness and her deafness in one ear, they begin dating.

The story progresses from their initial meeting to living together and eventually writing their respective wedding speeches. While the synopsis might suggest a 1990s Richard Curtis romantic comedy, the film quickly introduces clues that the course of true love will not run smoothly. Pattinson, recently cast as the new 007, is noted for his ability to portray characters who brood, which suits his character Charlie well.

As the wedding approaches, Charlie and Emma meet up with their best friends. The group, fueled by wine, makes the unwise decision to confess the worst thing they have ever done to each other. This moment sets the stage for the psychological tensions that drive the narrative forward.

The film explores the complexities of modern relationships and the secrets people keep from their partners. Pattinson and Zendaya are described as terrific in their roles, bringing depth to characters navigating the fragile boundary between love and deception. The drama offers a fresh take on the romantic genre by subverting audience expectations established by earlier films in the genre.