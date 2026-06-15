2026 Tribeca Festival Best Dressed: Katie Holmes, Keke Palmer and More

Katie Holmes and Keke Palmer were among those who delivered polished looks at the 25th annual TriBeca Film Festival.

Festival, formerly the Tribeca Film Festival, has grown into one of the city’s most distinctly New York cultural events, where film, fashion and celebrity naturally intersect.

Unlike the highly orchestrated but still high glamour of Cannes or Venice, Tribeca’s red carpets have always reflected the city’s relaxed confidence, attracting everyone from Hollywood veterans and indie film darlings to musicians, artists and fashion insiders. This year’s festival was no exception. Katie Holmes, Keke Palmer, Lux Pascal and Emilia Clarke were among the standouts, delivering polished looks that felt authentic rather than overstyled.

As the festival celebrates its 25th edition, these stars proved that even during a week dominated by sports headlines, New York fashion still knows how to command attention. Storied Luggage Label Hartmann Teams Up With Providence’s Fanciest Hotel on a Package Inspired by the Great American Road TripWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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