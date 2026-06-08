2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV First Drive: More Range, More Sport, Lower Price

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV returns to Canada with a stiffer platform, more power, longer electric range, reduced noise, and a lower price. A new GR Sport trim adds sporty flair. Design updates include a wider, more aggressive stance and enlarged windows. Inside, comfort is improved with SofTex seats, but the infotainment screen placement could be better. Cargo space remains competitive. The cabin is quieter, and the hybrid system delivers strong performance. Toyota has also addressed previous corrosion and delivery issues.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV marks the return of the plug-in hybrid variant to the Canadian market with significant updates. Based on a 10% stiffer platform, the new model features mechanical improvements that increase total system power and extend electric-only range.

Engineers have also focused on acoustic insulation, reducing micro-vibrations, road noise, and wind noise. Toyota has lowered the MSRP across the lineup compared to the 2025 model. The safety suite is upgraded to Toyota Safety Sense 4.0. Notably, Toyota claims to have resolved the previous corrosion issue with the rear high-voltage cable, and delivery times are expected to improve.

A new GR Sport trim joins the lineup, offering a sportier character with a 15 mm lower ride height, exclusive grille, and black exterior accents. Design-wise, the RAV4 PHEV adopts a more aggressive look with slightly flared fenders and a wider stance. At the rear, an integrated bumper features an aluminum-look decorative plate. The XSE with Technology package gets glossy black exterior trim and 20-inch wheels.

A two-tone Cassonade Metallic paint option is available for $555. Full LED lighting is standard. The trunk opening is wider, and side and rear windows are enlarged for better visibility. Inside, seats are covered in SofTex synthetic leather, replacing the previous leatherette.

The front row offers generous space and sound ergonomics, though the multimedia screen placement feels somewhat haphazard and could benefit from being slightly angled toward the driver. Storage options include door pockets, a center console bin with dual-side opening, and a convenient shelf on the passenger side of the dashboard. The rear seat remains comfortable and spacious.

Cargo capacity measures 951 liters behind the second row (915 liters with panoramic sunroof) and expands to 1977 liters with the rear seats folded. On the road, the 2026 RAV4 PHEV delivers a balanced ride with ample power from the hybrid system. The increased battery capacity allows for a longer electric range, making daily commuting possible without using the gasoline engine.

The revised suspension and steering provide confident handling, while the GR Sport trim adds a firmer setup for those seeking more engagement. Noise levels are notably reduced, creating a quieter cabin experience.

However, some minor ergonomic issues persist, such as the lack of seatback release levers from the cargo area. Overall, the 2026 Toyota RAV4 PHEV addresses key prior criticisms while offering more value and performance, positioning it as a strong contender in the compact plug-in hybrid SUV segment





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Toyota RAV4 PHEV 2026 Plug-In Hybrid GR Sport First Drive

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