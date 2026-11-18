Sixteen major retailers, including Trader Joe's and McDonald's, received failing grades in the 2026 Toxic Hall of Shame for failing to reduce hazardous chemicals in products sold to consumers.

The 2026 Toxic Hall of Shame report has awarded failing grades to sixteen major retailers, highlighting a systemic failure to prioritize the reduction of hazardous chemicals and plastics in consumer products. Published exclusively to CNN on Wednesday by the nonprofit organization Toxic-Free Future, this annual assessment reveals that well-known brands such as Trader Joe's, Wayfair, Publix, Albertsons, McDonald's, Williams-Sonoma, and Sherwin-Williams received an F for their lack of action. This evaluation coincides with the start of the holiday shopping season, a critical period where consumer awareness of product safety is paramount.

Health Risks of Common Household Chemicals

Recent scientific research indicates that nearly ninety-three percent of studied plastic chemicals used to wrap food or manufacture clothes, toys, and personal care items may pose a high risk to human health. Scientific studies linking these synthetic compounds to cancer, genetic changes, and toxicity in endocrine, reproductive, and organ systems have driven the urgency of this report. Toxic-Free Future, which has published this report since 2016 as part of its Mind the Store campaign, argues that the current industry standard is dangerously inadequate for protecting public health.

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Corporate Structure and Supply Chain Influence

The scope of the investigation covers fifty of the largest retailers in the United States and Canada, which encompass more than one hundred and forty businesses when subsidiaries are included. These collective entities generate more than four trillion dollars in annual revenue, giving them immense leverage over global supply chains. For instance, Williams-Sonoma owns West Elm and Rejuvenation, while Wayfair owns Birch Lane, Joss & Main, AllModern, and Perigold. Similarly, Albertsons operates Safeway and numerous other grocery chains, amplifying their responsibility for the safety of products sold under their various brand umbrellas.

Failing Grades Across Food and Retail Sectors

Failure was not isolated to traditional retail giants but extended across the fast-food and convenience sectors. The 2026 report also assigned failing grades to Chipotle, Five Below, Subway, Lumber Liquidators, and 7-Eleven. Major corporate parents faced criticism as well, including Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which owns Circle K, and Ahold Delhaize, which operates Food Lion and Stop & Shop. The list of underperformers also included Inspire Brands, owner of Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Jimmy John's, Sonic, Dunkin', and Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as Yum! Brands, which controls Taco Bell, KFC, and Habit Burger & Grill.

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Top Performers and Measurable Improvements

Despite the widespread failures, certain companies demonstrated leadership in chemical safety. Apple earned an A, while Ikea, Target, and Sephora received an A- for their proactive measures to reduce dangerous chemicals. These top performers invested in hazard assessments to identify new concerns and developed safer alternatives to existing toxins. Dollar Tree was named the most improved retailer, advancing from a D to a C grade by becoming one of the first to require private-label suppliers to use safer chemical alternatives.

Consumer Concern and Future Outlook

A 2025 survey by The Pew Charitable Trusts found that more than seventy percent of Americans are very or somewhat concerned about harmful chemicals in products. Five out of six adults in the United States desire government and industry action to ensure chemical safety and increase transparency. However, the average grade for all major retailers in the report was a D plus, with only ten percent reporting measurable goals to reduce toxic chemicals. Jane Muncke, managing director of the Food Packaging Forum, emphasized that consumers will vote with their dollars to protect their health, pushing the industry away from prioritizing short-term profits.