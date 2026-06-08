2026 Tony Awards Red Carpet Fashion: Minimalist Glamour and Theatrical Statements

A comprehensive look at the standout fashion from the 2026 Tony Awards red carpet, featuring Ariana DeBose, Sarah Paulson, Danielle Brooks, Aubrey Plaza, Rose Byrne, and Carrie Coon. The coverage highlights a shift toward minimalist silhouettes with strategic shimmer, custom designs, and elegant maternity wear, reflecting Broadway's blend of classic drama and modern sophistication.

The 2026 Tony Awards red carpet showcased a spectrum of fashion philosophy, from minimalist elegance to theatrical drama. Performers and presenters embraced the unique opportunity to channel Broadway 's legendary diva energy, with many opting for bold silhouettes and sparkling details.

Sarah Paulson returned in a whimsical drop-waist Erdem dress, while Ariana DeBose made a statement in a sleek, emerald Fforme gown. Danielle Brooks chose a shimmering Wiederhoeft corset dress, and Aubrey Plaza elevated maternity wear with a custom Chanel gown. Rose Byrne's custom Prada column gown, adorned with dainty black bows, offered a blend of classic and contemporary. Carrie Coon reimagined the tuxedo in an Altuzarra dress with a contrasting plunge neckline and open back, creating a 'cool girl' moment.

The event highlighted a trend toward sculpted, minimalist designs with subtle sparkle, proving that on Broadway's biggest night, fashion itself can be a show-stopping performance





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Tony Awards Red Carpet Fashion 2026 Ariana Debose Sarah Paulson Danielle Brooks Aubrey Plaza Rose Byrne Carrie Coon Minimalist Gowns Theatrical Fashion Broadway

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