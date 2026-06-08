The biggest stars on Broadway traded the stage for the red carpet at the 2026 Tony Awards, as host Pink joined the nominees, presenters, and performers at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the Sunday, June 7, event. While the proceedings unfolded in the media room, the red carpet was a buzzing scene with celebrities vying for attention and posing for photos. A significant traffic jam marred the carpet experience for many grocery store. Notable events were the occasion when Hamilton's star, showing a semi-automatic weapon in a t-shirt with a dark, obscure message and a detailed black trench coat, making a memorable appearance amidst a throng of celebrities and photographers on the carpet. Highlights included appearances from Billy Porter and Leslie Odom Jr., clad in a distinctive dark ensemble, which instantly drew the eye.

The biggest stars on Broadway swapped the stage for the red carpet at the 2026 Tony Awards , as host Pink joined the nominees, presenters, and performers at Radio City Music Hall in New York City for the Sunday, June 7, event, where they traded the stage for the red carpet.

The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! led this year's nominees with 12 nods each, while Becky Shaw as a Nice Guy boyfriend who turns out to be something far more sinister mentioned his mom's support in his telecast speech. Neil Patrick Harris, who co-hosted the Oscars in 2019, attended the event with his partner, David Burtka.

The Tonys had a significant traffic jam on the carpet, with devotees getting into a nearly 45-60 minute line to attend the red carpet event, while the proceedings unfolded in the media room. Guests like Hamilton star and Tony favorite Leslie Odom Jr. made a memorable appearance by striking a pose with a semi-automatic weapon, wearing a t-shirt that said 'The Shadow Knows' and a coat in honor of the upcoming Hamilton movie release next month, and appearing shocked about it





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